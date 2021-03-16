Backtracking: In Our Times: No ‘Cliff hanger’ for OHS boys basketball title in 1971

The Oneonta Yellowjackets were back in 1971, and looking to do better than the year before.
For the second year in a row, Oneonta High’s boys basketball team had returned to the finals of the state Section 3 tournament.
Under coach Nick Lambros, the Jackets had lost a heartbreaker a year earlier against Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in the Class A finals played at the Syracuse War Memorial, known today as the Upstate Medical University Arena.
According to The Oneonta Star of March 19, Oneonta was set to play in the Class B finals. This came after Oneonta had breezed through play in the Iroquois League, with a record of 19-1, the only loss coming to Little Falls. The Jackets suffered a scare in the game against Central Square, but got back to business against Skaneateles to move on to the big game, to play against Solvay the next day at the Utica War Memorial Auditorium, known today as the Adirondack Bank Center.
Getting this far had taken Oneonta fans by surprise, as The Star reported, “At the beginning of the year fans expected Oneonta to have just a mediocre record as talent and height appeared not to be what it had been in recent years. But many overlooked the ability of Lambros as a coach. He has the unique ability of getting 100 percent out of every ballplayer. It’s simple, if they don’t give 100 percent they don’t play.
“As far as the hometowners are concerned things are set to go with the only mar being a sprained finger that Cliff Silvernail received in yesterday’s workout, but said Lambros, ‘he’s fine.’”
That turned out to be quite the understatement.
As readers of Monday’s Star learned, “Six years to the day after their last Section 3 basketball championship, Oneonta’s Yellowjackets returned to the winner’s circle Saturday after thrashing Solvay 92-62 for the Class B crown.
In the 1965 occasion, Tony Drago’s last appearance as a basketball coach, John Silvernail caught everyone’s eye with a wide tear-stained smile as Oneonta’s victory over Jamesville-DeWitt became assured.
“Saturday, another Silvernail was in the spotlight as John’s brother Cliff put on a show which had the entire crowd in Utica’s War Memorial auditorium roaring with approval and the Solvay bench shaking its collective head in dismay and disbelief.
“The little guard, overlooked in Iroquois league all-star voting but considered by most as the league’s outstanding backcourt man, hit on 16 of 18 shots and closed with 33 points to lead the Jackets.” Keep in mind this was several years before three-point shots came into being.
“Don’t think for a minute this was a Cliff Silvernail victory. He would be the first to deny that. The win came because of the superb Jacket defense which completely befuddled the outclassed Solvay team and because this Oneonta club is a team from the word go.”
After the 1970 loss to V-V-S, Lambros told Star sports editor Bob Whittemore, “They showed 'em something today. I thought the kids were just super.”
Lambros had the substitutes in before the first half was over and he used them liberally through the rest of the game, closing the contest with a junior varsity squad.
“Otherwise,” The Star continued, “the Oneonta shot percentage would have been a great deal higher than the 50 percent figure officially recorded. The varsity was shooting well over 70 percent as Doug Jester, Dave Molinari, Doug Dailey and Pete Pondolfino took only the good shots. If they felt they didn’t have the shot, they passed off, usually to Cliff who always seemed to have the good angle.”
In a season wrap-up article, seen in The Star on March 23, Whittemore added the rhetorical question and answer, “To what does coach Lambros attribute the team’s success? His answer is very simple.
“‘They are just great kids, that’s all. They just never quit and they played as a team.’”
This weekend: Plenty of jobs in Sidney in March 1941, but nowhere nearby for most workers to live.
