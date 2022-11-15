A news theme for the month of November 1987 could well be considered a month of “ins and outs.”
As The Daily Star of Nov. 7 reported, “The construction of the Millrace dike probably will result in decreased insurance costs to property owners in the 6th Ward, and could increase development in the area.
“Most of the 6th Ward is now located in a flood hazard zone. Home or business owners in the ward who have a mortgage on that property from any federally-backed lending institution are now required to obtain flood insurance, according to local leaders.
“And those who wish to build in the flood hazard zone must raise the property level by two to three feet, according to Peter Friedman, code enforcement officer.
“Some developers who have looked at sites in the 6th Ward, which contains a good portion of the little remaining open land in the city, have decided against building because of the costs involved in meeting the flood requirements, he said.”
The Millrace dike completion had come in August of that year.
Also incoming to Oneonta, The Star of Nov. 10 told readers, “The Oneonta Common Council tonight will discuss the possibility and extent of Otsego County involvement in the proposed city transfer station for garbage.” The facility is presently found on Silas Lane, near the Interstate 88, Exit 13 interchange.
“Mayor David Brenner said he would present the council with information he has gathered on the transfer station, including costs and potential county involvement. He will then present the council’s reaction to the Otsego County Landfill Committee at its meeting on Thursday.
“Aldermen generally said they favored county involvement in the transfer station because it would decrease the cost to city taxpayers.
“The idea of the county sharing the city’s transfer station, and using it to serve the southern part of the county, first surfaced last week following a meeting between city and county officials.
Both the city and county are looking for a solution to the problem of waste disposal. The county recently decided not to join a regional Solid Waste Management Authority, and is still undecided about whether to build a landfill. The city is facing a June closing deadline for the Oneonta landfill.
The transfer station was now on the horizon. The county eventually reversed its decision about joining the solid waste authority.
Meanwhile, on the departure side of the news, The Star of Nov. 2 reported, “The Otsego Area Consortium at 259 Chestnut St. in Oneonta closed Friday due to funding problems and a lack of volunteers.
“The consortium, which coordinated several social agencies, will continue to work through legalities to dissolve the non-profit organization. Board and staff members have been working for several weeks to find agencies to take over its programs.
“The former Project 85 and Council on Child Abuse boards merged to become the consortium in January of 1985. The plan was to continue programs previously run by other agencies, including Crisis Counseling and Referral, School Outreach, Parent Aide, Sexual Abuse Prevention and Emergency Shelter Program.
Two longtime businesses on Main Street in Oneonta were the other departures.
“Murdock Hardware at 387 Main St., founded in 1903, and Winans Men’s Shop at 175 Main St., opened in 1965, will close their doors for good once all the merchandise has been sold,” according to The Star of Nov. 24.
“Murdock Hardware is probably one of the oldest hardware stores in Oneonta, said Shyleen Wilsey, who owns the store with her husband, Griffin, The business was started by the Murdock family at 8 Market St., and has changed hands about four times. The Wilsey’s bought the store seven years ago.
“One reason the couple is going out of business is because of the amount of competition they face in a relatively small town. There are 10 other hardware and building supply stores in Oneonta, which they are in direct competition with, plus two major plumbing wholesale businesses and the five discount stores.
Winans Men’s Shop was started in 1918 by Earle Winan of Canajoharie, said Lewis Winan, son of Earle and owner of the Oneonta store. The family-owned business moved to Oneonta after buying out the Drake Clothing Co. at 148 Main St.
This weekend, the first wartime Thanksgiving approached the area in 1942.
