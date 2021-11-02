On our region’s business front during November 1991, there were openings and closings, new spaces made for future businesses, and a new name for an old place.
HOPES HIGH FOR ‘FUN’ CAR MUSEUM
With a dateline of Hartwick, The Daily Star of Nov. 8 reported, “Allen Schery describes his Corvette museum as ‘a Disneyland for car lovers.’”
Schery owned a fleet of Corvettes and was overseeing construction of a 27,300-square-foot showcase on state Route 28 in Hartwick Seminary.
“‘I went all around the world visiting car museums, and I didn’t like them. They weren’t any fun, but this one is going to be fun,’ says Schery.”
The doors were set to open in April 1992. Unfortunately the “fun” lasted only a few years. The former museum building now houses outpatient offices for Bassett Healthcare.
SUCCESS CONTINUES FOR A NEWCOMER IN ‘91
The Star of Nov. 9 reported, “The Green Earth at 7 Elm St., near the corner of Main Street, sells natural foods, vitamins and other herbs, remedies and goods.” The new entrepreneur was Gary Schroeder, at a time when the nation was in a recession and business was slow.
“‘I have a different philosophy than most people — to me life is an adventure’ said Schroeder, who opened the health food store about three weeks ago. He is not ‘out to make a fortune’ with his business he said, adding, ‘I have every confidence that this is going to be a good venture.’”
The Green Earth eventually moved to its larger location on Oneonta’s Market Street.
MOVING A MOUNTAIN FOR NEW BUSINESS
Star readers of Nov. 11 found out, “Approximately four years after a developer discussed plans to mine a hill behind the Southside Mall and then use the dirt to fill a 24-acre parcel near the intersection of state Route 28 and Main St. in the town of Oneonta, the project has begun.
“The project, funded by Eugene Bettiol Jr. of Oneonta, whose development firm, Bettiol Enterprises, own the local Red Barrel convenience stores, met with resistance from people who feared that filling the area by the Susquehanna River would affect plant and animal life.”
The dirt moved from the site was placed where the Home Depot and Hannaford Plaza are now found. The Walmart Supercenter opened a few years after the hill was removed and graded.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS GOT A NEW INDUSTRY
“Sentinel Products Corp. plans to open a manufacturing plant this spring,” The Star reported on Nov. 23, “a move expected to create about 100 new jobs by next summer, according to James Bazan, Otsego County’s economic developer.
“The company, a subsidiary of Packaging Industries Group Inc. of Hyannis, Mass., produces polyethylene foam, a versatile substance used in items ranging from football helmets to carpet matting. It now operates a plant in St. Johnsville, abut 30 miles northeast of Richfield Springs, employing 140 at that site.”
Sentinel agreed to purchase the former Modern Technologies property, a more than 82,000-square-foot building on 20 acres, found in the town of Richfield and partly in the village of Richfield Springs.
STAMFORD SKI CENTER GETS A ‘NEW’ OLD NAME
“A Milford businessman has given the former Deer Run Ski Area a new lease on life — as well as a new name — as part of a deal closed Monday.
“Thomas Wickham, in a press release issued Monday evening said, ‘It’s official, the new Scotch Valley (formerly Deer Run) Ski Area will open for the season on December 14 (weather permitting).”
Many can remember when before the ski area was named Deer Run, it was originally called Scotch Valley at its opening in late December, 1963.
Three consecutive warm winters before 1991 were attributed to the new venture, following bankruptcy of a previous owner.
This weekend: Our area’s life and times in November 1921.
This weekend: Our area's life and times in November 1921.

Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly.
