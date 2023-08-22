Buildings and natural resources were items of news around Delaware County during August 1993.
In Hancock, there was new life for a used building, as The Daily Star of Aug. 6 reported, “A $1.3 million project to convert a former hospital into a housing complex for elderly and disabled people is nearing completion, with occupancy expected in early September.
“William DiFrancesco, vice president of Seiden and Sons Inc. of Delmar, said renovations on the former Read Hospital on Leonard Street in Hancock, began this January, but it took almost two years to study the project and write the grant application that allowed it to proceed.
“Read Memorial Senior Housing will be a 28-unit complex. Four of the units will be in a newly constructed quad-plex, located next to the former Read Memorial Hospital, which has been converted into 24 housing units.”
Regarding natural resources, straight off the landscape and below, The Star of Aug. 7 reported, “The Hancock Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the area’s heritage with the 1993 Hancock Bluestone Festival this weekend beginning with a pancake breakfast…and ending with a river parade.
“A large portion of Hancock’s economy revolves around native bluestone. There are three bluestone companies with active stone docks in Hancock, numerous independent cutters and countless quarries throughout Delaware County.”
Most activities took place in Fireman’s Park next to the river. There were cutting demonstrations by artists who created furniture, including polished tables and countertops. There were canoe races, arts and crafts and additional activities.
Millions of years ago, nature deposited layers of sand and silica that crystallized under enormous pressure to form the immense beds of bluestone that covered more than 20,000 square miles. These deposits began on the west bank of the Hudson River a few miles north of Coxsackie and extended in a southwesterly direction across New York state and well into the Delaware and Susquehanna valleys of Pennsylvania, nearly to Maryland and Virginia.
Exactly when the quarry industry began isn’t certain, but it was in the early 1800s when bluestone was sent to market from quarries closest to the Hudson River. The stone was very heavy and difficult to handle in large pieces, making the transportation difficult when there were only horse-drawn wagons and riverboats.
The opening of the Delaware and Hudson Canal Co., which connected the Hudson River to Honesdale, Pennsylvania, was helpful to new quarries as it ran directly through the bluestone belt. Railroad companies in the mid-to-late 1800s made even more quarries accessible to markets of New York City and beyond. The Erie Railroad allowed many quarries in southern Delaware County to open in the 1870s, such as the Hancock and Deposit areas.
One other natural resource made news, as Star readers of Aug. 19 learned, “Walton’s village water cruised to its second victory in the quest for the designation of best-tasting water in the state when it took on three contenders in Albany Wednesday afternoon.
“Jeff Francisco, Walton village superintendent of public works, said when the tasting was over, Walton had racked up 74 votes dousing the hopes of the village of Endicott by 24 votes, followed by the village of Seneca Falls and Schodack Water District Number 2.
“The water taste-off was held…at the Empire State Plaza in Albany along with an international food festival.
“All of Walton’s opponents also used well water. Francisco said Albany won a second competition to determine the regional winner for surface water.
“‘I heard a lot of ‘this tastes good’ about our water, but I also heard a few comments I don’t care to repeat about some of the other waters,’ Francisco said.
The next round of testing will take place during the first week of September at the State Fair in Syracuse, where there will be two levels of competition — first with the other well-water regional winners, then with the surface water victor.
This weekend, Cooperstown life and times during the summer of 1943.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.