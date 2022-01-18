Backtracking: In Our Times: Old local history, the D&H, schools were newsmakers in January 1952

Valuable local history was returned home, employment rumors were quelled, corresponding with the troops and prayer in schools. These and more were all part of our local life and times during January 1952.
LOCAL HISTORY SENT BACK FROM THE WEST
“The voluminous history of Otsego County, interrupted 36 years ago by the highway death of the author, Willard V. Huntington, is to be shipped across the continent from San Marino, Calif. to Oneonta,” readers of The Oneonta Star learned on Jan. 3.
“The original manuscript, object of a coast-to-coast search, are to be transferred from one Huntington library to another … from the Henry E. Huntington Library and Art Gallery at San Marino to Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta.”
A relative had removed Willard’s writings after the accident and had taken them to California. They had essentially been forgotten. But with permission, the writings were brought to Oneonta, where they were typed and put into about 12 volumes, a project of the Upper Susquehanna Historical Society. It was recently re-printed by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society.
FEARS OF D&H REMOVAL FROM CITY WERE QUIETED
“D&H workers and Oneonta businessmen troubled by recurring rumors that the railroad plans to move out of Oneonta were given blunt reassurance to the contrary yesterday by top Susquehanna Division officials,” The Star reported on Jan. 12.
“‘There is nothing in sight which will affect Oneonta men in the short range picture. By that, we mean a year or two — which appears to be what people worry about,’ a spokesman for the railroad declared flatly.”
Concerns of the exodus came with the introduction of the diesel locomotive, replacing steam-powered engines.
The end of the D&H being an employer in Oneonta came 44 years later.
‘LETTERS FROM HOME’ PROJECT STARTED AT OHS
“To a soldier waging a grim battle in a muddy Korean foxhole … to a sailor who might at any minute be struggling in the sea … to a flyer who daily expects to spiral downward, one thing remains a perpetual booster-upper,” The Star reported on Jan. 5.
“That is a letter from home — a welcome breath from the heat of warfare.
“With this in mind, the Student Council of Oneonta High School devised an ingenious system of letting their buddies in the service know ‘what-sa-poppin back home.’
It’s a mimeographed sheet, dubbed the ‘Newsletter,’ which is entirely separate from ‘The Echo,’ official student publication of OHS.
“The ‘Newsletter,’ a cheerful, newsy note, is not limited to OHS happenings. Its jottings include sports news of the city, Hartwick and Oneonta State Teachers College, goings-on in the city government, Who’s Who in the wedding-bell-tolleth set, and in general anything the kids here think the kids out there should know.
“The letter, which is mailed out every two weeks, except during vacations and summertime…is sent to all servicemen who have been in high school during the last three years.
“Its mailing list, fanned by direct testimonials of the servicemen, which council members exclaim has been ‘terrific,’ has grown until it now has reached over 100.”
PRAYER ENDORSED IN ONEONTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Star readers of Jan. 16 also found out, “Oneonta Board of Education last night voted to endorse a State Board of Regents policy of voluntary non-sectarian religious prayer in the city schools, thus formally continuing a half century of optional prayer in the schools of Oneonta.
“This marked the first time that such a definite policy was proposed and approved by the board. For more than 40 years, religious and patriotic prayers in schools had been optional among principals, teachers and students.”
A schedule showed that there would be daily optional prayer and flag allegiance service in the kindergarten and first six grades, daily three minute devotional services in the junior high school under the direction of Miss Edna Tripp, principal, and a weekly prayer and flag salute at the high school assembly.
WARNINGS GIVEN ON WHAT NOT TO WEAR
“Seven more ‘flaming’ sweaters were turned into Oneonta firemen yesterday,” The Star reported on Jan. 22, “bringing to 22 the number of inflammable sweaters reported in the Oneonta area since last week.”
These sweaters were made of brushed rayon, popular among many locally and nationally, until it was learned that when ignited, these garments became a mass of flames within 30-seconds.
“Oneonta firemen again last night cautioned owners to get rid of their inflammable sweaters as soon as possible.”
This weekend: A look at our local life and times in January 1947.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.