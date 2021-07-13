Backtracking: In Our Times: On demand bus service in Oneonta, Dial-A-Bus, thrived from 1974 to 1986

Imagine making a phone call, and a mini-bus arrives in minutes at your doorstep, to take you just about anywhere around Oneonta — inexpensively.
Years ago, there was no imagination required for this service in the city. There was Dial-A-Bus.
Now imagine having this convenience taken away. The reality hit home in July 1986.
As The Daily Star of July 17 reported, “Wave goodbye to Dial-A-Bus and the West Oneonta run.
“Beginning Aug. 1 the Greater Oneonta Bus System will eliminate its ride-on-demand service, similar to a taxi service, a switch to a system of all fixed routes. It will also drop a West Oneonta route, a plan that already has brought protests from people in that area.
“The city will make the change because federal subsidies have gone down and state subsidies, which require matching funds from the city, have gone up. That combination drastically increases the amount of money the city of Oneonta must put into its bus system, transportation director John Insetta told a joint meeting of the Common Council and the city Transportation Committee Wednesday night.
“‘The system grew because the subsidies were there,’ Insetta said. ‘We built the system to fit the subsidies, not to fit our needs. We’ve had a free ride for the past 11 years. The free ride is over.’” The riders had always paid to ride, generally 50 cents one-way, in an effort to help keep the system running. Insetta said fewer people had been using the demand system, switching instead to the fixed bus routes established in recent years.
“The two main groups that will be affected by the change are the elderly and West Oneonta residents.
“Provisions have been made for handicapped riders and a select group of elderly — those who have extreme difficulty walking even one block. Insetta said the city would sign a contract with a community action agency to provide a dial service for those who qualify.”
Reaction was swift, as Star readers found out on July 18.
“Helen McGoey said she considered herself a very active senior citizen but worries over tripping on the sidewalks. And she has a bad neck so she can’t look down to see where she’s going.
“‘It’s a problem for me and most people,’ she said. ‘A lot are going to be sitting at home more than they are now, and most can’t afford a taxi,’” which cost considerably more than 50 cents.
It wasn’t only the elderly, concerned by the end of Dial-A Bus, as reported on July 19.
“Dawn Baker of Oneonta said her children use the demand service to go to school, and after school to go to the YMCA and the babysitter.
“Mrs. Baker said she wouldn’t want her son, who is 5, standing on a corner waiting for a bus because anyone could pick him up. And she would worry about him walking from the end of the street to his destination once he was dropped off. In the winter, she would not want him walking or waiting in the cold.”
All affected had to make adjustments by Aug. 1, as fixed routes would include River Street, West End, Center City and Southside, and took about 45 minutes round trip. Separate routes already existed for SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College at the time.
The West Oneonta route was saved at the last minute, as town and city officials were working out details of extending the West End route, either two or three times a day.
Dial-A Bus dated back to 1973, when a group studying the service traveled to Batavia to see a similar system in operation. The Oneonta contingent tried out the system and they were all picked up within 15 minutes. The experience was so well received that in December 1973 Wilber National Bank donated a $17,000 mini-bus to Oneonta to commemorate the bank’s 100th anniversary. The donation offset a good portion of the estimated $70,000 to start the new system in the city.
The new system, consisting of three buses, was inaugurated in August 1974. By March 1978 Dial-A-Bus had its one-millionth passenger, Patsy Daddio of Parish Avenue. Even by the last full year of door-to-door service, the system was serving more than 830,000 passengers per year.
This weekend: A look at Sidney's life and times during July 1926.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
