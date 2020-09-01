Backtracking: In Our Times: Oneonta bridge was ‘retired’ 50 years ago

Oneonta has a Bridge Street — minus the bridge.
Blink and you could miss it. It’s the street near today’s Hampton Inn and Suites that eventually takes a curve and becomes River Street Service Road, taking you to and from state Route 205. Modern maps refer to it as Bridge Avenue.
Before Interstate 88 was built, Bridge Street had a bridge, and some may still remember it until its demise in 1970. It didn’t go away without a battle, however, as poor a condition it was in.
As told by The Oneonta Star of June 25, “The Common Council will probably decide within the next few days on whether to close the Bridge Street bridge or make extensive repairs to it.
“The Public Service Board last night forwarded to the Council a recommendation from City Engineer John Buck that the bridge be closed to vehicles over one ton in weight.
“Half the bridge is on Town land and the remainder on city land. The Town side is already posted with a one ton limit, while the city has a two ton limit sign up on its side.
“Buck estimated necessary repairs would cost about $225,000 if the bridge was to be made safe for vehicular traffic.
“Sixth Ward Alderman William Slawson asked the board to consider the expenditure. ‘The bridge is heavily traveled and is vital to the Sixth Ward economy. It should stay open,’ Slawson said.
“Buck retorted that Department of Transportation representatives told him Wednesday the bridge would be taken out of service next spring to make way for arterial construction,” that being Interstate 88.
Nevertheless, as The Star reported on July 22, “Three residents from the Sixth Ward brought a batch of petitions urging that the bridge be kept open to the Common Council last night.
“The Council later voted to keep the bridge open but post it with a one-ton limit,” to which City Attorney Harold Vrooman added, “‘If anyone goes over it in more than a one-ton vehicle, he assumes the liability.’”
That one ton limit didn’t seem to sit well with some having to deal with the bridge daily.
“State Police at Oneonta,” The Star reported on Aug. 5, “Who have law enforcement jurisdiction over the Town of Oneonta — and therefore half of the ancient and rickety … bridge — are unhappy about the one ton limit officials have imposed upon the span.
“In the first place, a spokesman said Tuesday, the limit is so low that it practically bans use of the bridge by anything heavier than pedestrian traffic, bicycles, or, as the spokesman jokingly said, a ‘Volkswagen bug with an awfully small driver.’
“So, regardless of the posted limit, passenger vehicles continue to use the bridge and most of them weigh considerably more than the one ton for which the span is posted, leaving the drivers wide open for a summons from any trooper who happens to be around at the time.
“Aware that the one ton limit was placed on the bridge for safety reasons, troopers want to enforce the law but are perfectly aware that their efforts will get anything but a cordial reception from drivers, and, very likely, from the justices before whom they take the ticketed individuals.
“So their argument is, if the bridge isn’t safe, why doesn’t the city and town close it altogether?”
By Sept. 25, as it was reported in The Star, the troopers — and everyone else — got their answer.
“The drivers who used the old Bridge Street bridge can do so no longer. City and Town of Oneonta workers will barricade the creaky old span this morning.”
An article from The Binghamton Press in 1971 covered the bridge’s demolition. It told of how one part of the bridge was 105 years old and the newer section was in its eighth decade of use, and was likely widened.
“In the horse and buggy days of the construction, drays quite possibly were the heaviest vehicles to cross the river. But over the years, cars and trucks took their toll on the tired wrought iron that comprised Old Creaky.”
This weekend: Events from the Unadilla Valley in 1920.
