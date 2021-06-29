Backtracking: In Our Times: Oneonta celebrated nation’s bicentennial in 1976

Oneonta’s All-School Band was very busy 45 years ago this week.
While the rest of the city’s school students had started summer vacations, the band and a color guard were practicing for a big gig that weekend. They would be the lead for the huge Oneonta Bicentennial Parade on Saturday, July 3.
The parade was among many activities that took place in the city. The Daily Star of June 26, 1976, reported, “Bicentennial Week in Oneonta will open on June 28, with a ‘Bicentennial Promenade’ of historic window displays along Main Street.
“At least 25 exhibits are planned for the window displays, which will remain until July 8.
“On Tuesday, judging of Bicentennial costumes and beards will be held at Damaschke Field at 7 p.m. before the Oneonta Yankee ball game. Everyone who comes in costume will be admitted to the game free.
“‘Personal Touch,’ a barbershop quartet and ‘The Chorus of the Onondaga’ from Syracuse will join the Midstatesmen Chorus of Oneonta in a concert at the Oneonta High School at 8 p.m. Friday.
“Also on Friday, a street dance will be held on Market Street from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with the Ernie Russ and the Crazy Crow bands.”
Then came the weekend and its plethora of activities, and not only a parade. While the bulk of events took place on Saturday, a less hectic pace followed on Sunday.
For example, as Star readers of July 2 learned, “For two days, Saturday and Sunday, Riverside School will become one big museum of American history with at least 100 displays, exhibits, demonstrations, video tapes and a play.
“More than 28 school classes and groups, at least 22 craftsmen and more than 14 community organizations and clubs will participate.
“Outside a Revolutionary War encampment will be reproduced by fifth and sixth graders including a mock battle between the British and American soldiers. Girls will be portraying specific women of the Revolutionary era and will demonstrate how women shared the life of the soldiers.”
Other scheduled features at Riverside were a play, presented by fourth graders called “Good Friend Johnny Appleseed,” as well as a movie made by sixth graders at Greater Plains Elementary on American history past, present and projected into the future.
Suffice it to say, there was plenty to do before or after the largest weekend event — the parade.
As The Star summarized it on July 6, “Crowds estimated at 25,000 — that’s more than the population of the city — lined the two-mile long parade route to watch the biggest parade the city has ever had.
“There were no tall ships. There was no liberty bell.
“But there were bands, drum corps, out-of-step fire companies, antique cars and floats on the three-hour parade. It was small town Americana at its best.
“The parade basked in history. Onlookers saw a float of the first Wilber Bank building and a replica of the peddler’s push cart that the forefathers of the Bresee family used to sell their wares in the late 1800s.
“The participants in the parade, as they gathered at Neahwa Park, saw a bit of history pass before them. A Delaware and Hudson freight train delayed the start of the parade, a reminder to those watching that for the past 100 years the railroad has been a vital part of Oneonta’s history.”
After the lengthy parade, there was still more to do. Many parade participants and spectators gathered at the Swart-Wilcox House, the oldest surviving structure in the city, and recently refurbished slightly, for a dedication ceremony.
“‘It is part of each generation’s duty to preserve some of its past for the future,’ said Mayor James Lettis” to the crowd of about 500 on the large front lawn. Leading historian Ed Moore told the story of the Swart-Wilcox history, dating back to 1807.
Finally, a drum and bugle corps gave an exhibition at Damaschke Field at 8:30 p.m., and the festive day closed with a fireworks display at 9:30.
This weekend: Oneonta’s Fourth of July weekend celebration of 1921.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
