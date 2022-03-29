Backtracking: In Our Times: Oneonta college foundation began in difficult times, thrives 40 years later

Forty years ago this month, many things were looking grim for students at, or looking to go to, the State University College at Oneonta.
By reviewing editions of The Daily Star in March 1982, one story reported on March 10, “A proposed state budget will prevent Oneonta State from attracting gifted students and will deprive the college of its … foreign students over the next two years.”
Other stories told of looming budget cuts, potential staff and faculty reductions and fewer financial aid opportunities for students.
The tide of the bad news was about to turn, and quietly did that same month of March 1982.
It was March 19, with a processing fee of $50 sent to the state Department of State to file a Certificate of Incorporation, when the College at Oneonta Foundation began its operation.
All State University of New York Colleges were required to have foundations, and some had started earlier than Oneonta, while others came in later years.
That first year, the funds in Oneonta’s Foundation reported a total of more than $74,000. The early years were slow for growth.
The early 1990s was a time the College at Oneonta Foundation saw some major upgrades in its operations.
From the publication “Pathways to SUNY Oneonta’s Second Century,” by David W. Brenner, Ph.D., it was told, “In January 1991, Gerald C. Eckert of the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education prepared a program audit for the College at Oneonta Foundation. Among his recommendations was to establish funding priorities in scholarships, faculty development, academic and student affairs, equipment, library support, lectureships, the Biological Field Station, and physical campus improvements.”
During 1992, the Foundation Board of Directors conducted a search for a director of the newly re-named Office of Advancement. A 1981 graduate of Oneonta was hired, in Paul Adamo.
While the Foundation had been established in 1982 another foundation, the Bugbee Foundation, had never been retired. It was determined there should be only one for SUNY Oneonta, and through the signature by then Gov. Mario M. Cuomo in 1993, the Bugbee Foundation was dissolved.
Oneonta’s Alumni Affairs Office began working together with the Foundation to establish new fundraising campaigns for the betterment of the SUNY Oneonta campus and students. The results have been impressive.
The first “Comprehensive Campaign” was launched in 1994, and ended in 1999. It set a primary goal of $3 million, but was revised to $4 million. The campaign aimed to increase endowed and annual scholarships, increase overall unrestricted giving to the campus, and renovations to Goodrich Theater, endow the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center, bolster the Cooperstown Graduate Program and to endow the Biological Field Station in Cooperstown.
A second drive was initiated in 2002 called “Changing Lives Since 1889,” for similar scholarships, endowments and campus improvements. This successful campaign raised $12 million, exceeding its $10 million goal.
To celebrate SUNY Oneonta’s 125th anniversary, the “Possibilities Full of Promise” campaign began in 2011, raising $13.6 million, surpassing the goal of $12.5 million at the closing in 2015.
“Grow. Thrive. Live” is the current fundraising campaign — and most ambitious to date — due to close in June 2023. While this campaign had a goal of $25 million, as of March 1, according to Director Paul Adamo, it has raised $25,422,928 in gifts, grants, pledges and planned giving notifications.
These four major campaigns have been successful, but in addition to them, according to college figures, the College at Oneonta Foundation’s endowment and net assets were valued at $83 million as of Dec. 31, 2021 — the largest among all SUNY comprehensive colleges.
Jim Doig, current president of the College at Oneonta Foundation Board of Directors and a Class of 1975 graduate, said, “As we reflect on our first 40 years, we remain dedicated to keeping an Oneonta education affordable, accessible and inclusive.”
Work in the foreseeable future isn’t over for the foundation, as its vision is to provide a $100 million endowment to support affordable access to high-quality academic experiences for students at SUNY Oneonta.
This weekend: New venues opened for socializing, entertainment and education in Oneonta in 1897.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com with "Daily Star: Ask Mark" as the subject.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.