Backtracking: In Our Times: Oneonta looked to preservation, while destruction continued in 1976

You might call this two tales within a city during March 1976.
There was a new call for historic preservation along Walnut Street. At the same time, there was ongoing destruction in the downtown business district on Broad Street, a short walk from this residential street.
Readers of The Daily Star on March 1 found out, “Historic houses along both sides of the four blocks of Walnut Street are all so distinctive and well preserved as examples of nineteenth century architecture they are being documented and photographed as the Walnut Street Historic District.
“Also application will be made for the district to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
“Diantha D. Schull, consultant in history and preservation for the Upper Catskill Community Council of the Arts, and Rita J. Dibert, instructor of photography and printmaking at Hartwick College, are conducting the project with a state grant from the America the Beautiful Fund.
“Built at a time of prosperity when Oneonta was expanding rapidly, all of the houses are large and many are elaborately decorated.”
While Oneonta was expanding mainly as a result of the growth in new jobs at the Delaware and Hudson Railroad shops in the late 19th century, some others had invested in a stock heavily promoted by Oneonta resident, George W. Fairchild. This stock was a company that had roots in Oneonta, in the Bundy Time Recorder. It went on to expand in the Binghamton area and eventually became the International Business Machines Corp. Liberal stock purchases in our region turned many into millionaires, which allowed for these elaborate homes to evolve.
Schull and Dibert prepared a photographic exhibit, which opened on March 14 in the downtown lobby of the Wilber National Bank, known today as Community Bank. The two also conducted a workshop the day before at the Wilber Mansion on Ford Avenue, on community documentation techniques.
The Walnut Street area was placed on the National Register in February 1980. A similar state historic designation came several years later.
Also during the month of March 1976, only a short walk from this district, destruction was in progress in the downtown business district, as part of an urban renewal plan adopted in the city in the mid-1960s.
Old buildings were being demolished, especially on Broad Street, but there were other areas nearby considered for demolition.
The old post office was one building targeted, which is today’s Oneonta City Hall, at 258 Main St.
The Star of March 31 reported, “City Engineer Richard C. Olton made an impassionate plea to the committee to save the 53-year-old building, warning them if they let it be demolished they will regret it.” He was addressing a Common Council subcommittee on building.
“‘You have a building there that is irreplaceable. If the city loses that building you are going to regret it in the future and I think this council will be criticized for it,’ Olton said.”
Suggestions on how the old post office could be used had been ranging from a new city hall, a courthouse, a public safety building or a community arts center. The building had been vacant since 1967, when the new post office opened, farther east on Main Street. The choice of a new city hall was eventually made, and opened in 1980, relocating from 242 Main St.
While this landmark escaped the wrecking ball, the outcome was different just west of this area. As The Star reported on March 6, “Oneonta’s historic Broad Street, to which generations of railroaders and students flocked for its cheap beer, will be abandoned Monday.
“Barricades will be put up on both sides of the street to allow the demolition of the last remaining building on the thoroughfare.
“The lower part of the street, in the area where Sam’s Tavern, the Sears Tire Center, and the Winney Hotel once stood, will soon become a supermarket, with three other stores attached.” This was the ground where Oneonta’s urban renewal had been targeted for a large retail center, which never came to be. Other buildings along Broad Street had been demolished in recent years.
“City engineer Richard Olton said that once the demolition starts, ‘Broad Street will be finished for ever.’”
Walnut Street thrived, but Broad Street was gone, becoming a large vacant lot until a hotel was built in this area beginning in 2000.
This weekend: Even though it was 1946, the war remained heavy on many local minds.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
