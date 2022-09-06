Oneonta’s sphere of academia saw various twists and turns during September 1982.
Hartwick College had recently acquired some new land adjacent to the campus and above Suncrest Terrace. The college did this in order to prevent developers from building new housing, as had been proposed in 1979, but plans never materialized.
Hartwick instead had proposed building sports fields on their new acquisition. However, as The Daily Star reported on Sept. 3, “Oneonta Mayor James F. Lettis wants Hartwick College to perform an environmental study before building athletic fields on land recently purchased atop Suncrest Terrace.
“‘I just want the people up there to know what is going on,” Lettis said. ‘There should be an environmental impact statement because there could be some problems with runoff (water) from those fields.’”
While Hartwick was looking forward at its future, the college was also doing some reminiscing. As The Star of Sept. 27 reported, “Jim Fawcett, 74, was 22 years-old again this weekend.
“A member of Hartwick College’s first graduating class, Fawcett joined 40 other classmates for the 50th reunion of the class of 1932. ‘I saw some of my old football buddies,’ said the captain of the class of ’32 team. ‘We had a few laughs about some of the experiences of being the first football team.’
“Fawcett, of 27 Clinton St., also recalled the unique advantage of being the college’s first class — not being shadowed by a senior class. ‘Of course, we were able to be the upper class to three classes,’ he said. ‘We were the top dogs, so to speak.’”
Millard B. McCune, of Otego, also met some old friends and shared memories of the reunion.
“Hartwick at that time was a strong religious school. We had chapel every day and nobody could graduate without having so many credits in religion. You didn’t dance. You didn’t smoke. You didn’t do those things on campus,” he said.
Over on Oneonta’s other college campus, there were a lot of tight quarters at the State University College at Oneonta.
Star readers of Sept. 11 found out, “Togetherness has taken on a new meaning … as more than 900 students have been forced to ‘triple up’ in dorms because of a temporary shortage of rooms.
“The Housing Office at SUCO has received few complaints from students who have been forced to triple up in two-man rooms during the 1982-83 school year.
“The students are tripled because two dormitories on the SUCO campus are closed for renovation.
“The dormitories, Bacon and Denison, require extensive repairs so they will be more energy efficient.”
New academic opportunities were becoming available at SUNY Oneonta that year, as the Star of Sept. 24 reported the college, “…has joined forces with two other colleges to jointly offer majors in business economics, business education and fashion.
“Oneonta State and SUNY Albany will offer a 3-1 program (three years at Oneonta and one at SUNY Albany) for majors in business economics and business education.
“Designed for students interested in teaching business subjects at the secondary school level, successful completion of the program will yield a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics from SUCO and a secondary teaching certificate from the state Education Department.
“Oneonta State also reached an agreement with the Fashion Institute of Technology on programs for studio art and business economics majors. Designed for students aspiring to careers in the fashion industry, the program involves three years at SUCO and one year at the Institute,” a SUNY school in New York City.
“Upon successful completion of the program, students will receive a B.S. degree from SUCO and an Associate of Applied Sciences from the Institute.
“Dr. Vincent Foti, associate dean for academic instruction, who helped arrange the programs, will meet with interested students … Oct. 4 on the SUCO campus.
