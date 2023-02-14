A big Oneonta building, for a buck?
Sounds like an incredible deal for the buyer. But with the deal came responsibility.
Oneonta’s leaders found this out in when they purchased the historic Oneonta Armory at the bargain price in 2003. The armory is found today at the corner of Fairview and Academy streets.
The rare opportunity came along, as readers of The Daily Star’s Feb. 3 edition learned, “The historic Oneonta Armory could become a casualty of Gov. George Pataki’s war on the state’s growing fiscal woes.
“Closing nine armories, which state officials say could mean savings of $300,000 a year, would help implement Pataki’s $90.8 billion budget proposal.
“The legislation … was proposed with the hope the military facilities would be taken over by local governments.
“Oneonta Mayor Kim Muller said she was aware of the proposal, noting if the 117-year-old building on Academy Street were to close, it could be put to a number of uses that would benefit the community.”
An armory had been on that site since around 1885. The original was replaced by the current armory in 1904.
Some thought was put into taking on the armory and The Star reported on May 7, “Aldermen voted Tuesday to authorize Mayor Kim Muller to draft a letter to the state indicating the city’s interest in the building.
“If the state were to approve the transfer of the armory for $1, the city would be limited in how it uses the building, Muller said.”
Recreational purposes and city events were among the many possible uses, which eventually were pursued.
The letter of intent by the mayor was approved in a June Common Council meeting, but as The Star reported on June 18, caution was advised as, “…some aldermen expressed concern about potential expenses. Seventh Ward Alderman Sean Farrell said the council should be aware of repair costs before taking final steps.” A preliminary inspection by Delaware Engineering had shown little wrong with the building at the time.
The deal was sealed, as reported on Aug. 6. A big building for a dollar, but with a little bit of controversy added.
The Star of Aug. 7 reported, “An arms collection formerly housed at the Oneonta armory has become the focus of a city investigation.” During the seven-month process of transferring the building to the city, the New York State Office of General Services had been going through the place.
“But before the ownership transfer was complete, the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs had the arms collection removed and placed in a newly opened war museum in Saratoga Springs.” The question of who owned the collection, the city, private citizens or the state, came into question. The collection consisted of about 150 firearms, displayed in nine oak and glass display cases. Only the cases remained.
Several Oneontans and local organizations wanted that collection to be in Oneonta, but Star readers on Aug. 8 found out, “New York State Military Museum officials said Thursday a weapons collection taken from the Oneonta armory is state property and should be displayed at the museum.
“Museum Director Michael Aikey said the situation surrounding the arms and their ownership is not ordinary.
“He said from the information he had the collection was purchased in 1909 by Company G First Infantry, the Oneonta National Guard unit, from the estate of James Whitney, a patent attorney who lived in Washington.” The collection was purchased for $100.
“Aikey said National Guard units aren’t in the business of preserving and maintaining collections — that’s the museum’s job.
“‘Sticking a bunch of guns in a room is not going to do them any good,’ he said. ‘The museum has the ability to get the information and the artifacts out to the public.’”
The Oneonta Armory has served its new purpose well through the years since, for city recreation and gatherings. It was soon after renamed the Asa C. Allison Municipal Building. In more recent years the building has seen less use and is showing signs of age and need for improvements. Discussions are currently in progress about the future of the building.
This weekend, life and times around Sidney in February 1923.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
