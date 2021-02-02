Backtracking: In Our Times: ‘Opportunity House’ opened in 2003, following an uphill battle in Oneonta

It didn’t come easily, but Oneonta began the process of building a homeless shelter 20 years ago.
“Opportunities for Otsego is looking at property in the city of Oneonta’s Sixth Ward as a potential site for a homeless shelter,” The Daily Star reported on Jan. 9, 2001.
“OFO officials met with the Common Council’s Intergovernmental Affairs Committee Monday morning to lay out a plan to build a 6,000-square-foot facility on Depew Street that would house up to 16 people for stays of not more than 90 days.
“The not-for-profit organization has been looking for more than a year at establishing a permanent shelter as a more cost-effective alternative to the county’s existing homeless program, which places people in motels.”
OFO held its first public meeting on Jan. 11, which drew an audience with mixed opinions. While several Sixth Ward residents offered support, there were a few, primarily residents of Depew Street who were concerned about what the impact of a shelter would be on property values, safety and parking.
For the homeless shelter to be built, the city needed to grant a zoning change for Depew Street and a special use permit. Common Council was in charge of making those decisions, so the debate also took place at meetings in the coming months, also drawing proponents and opponents.
Opportunities for Otsego’s plan initially called for $500,000 to build the shelter, and about $120,000 a year to operate once it was up and running. Construction would be funded through grants, and the operating costs through OFO and the Otsego County Social Services Department.
While some Sixth Ward residents brought a civil suit against the shelter, by April it was reported that OFO had already razed a property on Depew Street to make way for the project.
During the rest of the year, plans for construction were being made. The Star reported on Nov. 14 that OFO had made a grant application for $630,000, with the increase coming from a change in the design of the shelter, the aim being to make it appear less institutional looking, blending in with the residential aspect of the area.
“Instead of a one-story building … the design now calls for a partial two-story structure that will have porches on the front and back of the building. Classroom and counseling space has been added to the original configuration.”
Vocal opposition continued against the shelter well into the early months of 2002. In January it was determined the shelter would be of no negative environmental impact to the area. A state Supreme Court judge had issued a ruling in December that annulled the ordinances because of the city’s failure to conduct an environmental review. After more debate, new ordinances and permits were issued, putting the project back on track.
Star readers learned on March 20 that a state grant had been approved for $584,100, short of what had been requested, but was still considered sufficient for construction costs to be covered.
OFO and state officials planned a meeting on April 18 to do a final review of plans for the shelter, followed by a ceremonial groundbreaking that afternoon. Construction was planned to start in early summer with a completion date by the end of the year.
There were lengthy delays, but the shelter finally opened in December 2003. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Friday, Dec. 5. Just prior to the opening, Stephen Pindar, at that time OFO’s emergency services manager and Second Ward Alderman, told The Star, “These aren’t the stereotypical homeless people who will be coming here. Transients can’t be housed here. This is for people who have lost their homes, generally the working poor.” He added that the shelter would be staffed at all times by at least one OFO employee and a volunteer. GED, job coaching, resume making, financial management and parenting skills classes were planned in the building, to assist the temporary residents.
In the end, the building, known today as Opportunity House, cost $811,000. In addition to that nearly $600,000 grant mentioned earlier, local fundraising and a $125,000 grant through the Sandy River Charitable Foundation covered the costs.
This weekend: Masking up and bachelors were local hot topics in February 1896.
