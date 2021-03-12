The economy had its ups and downs, a native-born industrialist came back to visit, and other advancements made news in Oneonta during March 1921.
SPUTTERING ECONOMY HIT AREA HARD
“Confirmation was given yesterday,” according to The Oneonta Star of March 4, “at the local offices of Julius Kayser & Co., proprietors of the glove factory on Wall street, of the rumor that the factory would close down on April 1 which has been current for several days.”
The reason given for the closing of not only Oneonta’s branch factory, but also those in Cobleskill, Walton and Bainbridge, was a decreased demand for a chamoisette glove manufactured locally. The Oneonta factory had employed 250. A promising sign was that the company was not looking to sublet the building and did not immediately remove any of the manufacturing equipment.
Not much later The Star reported on March 22, “Bulletins have been posted at the D. & H. shops announcing that the shops will close down for an indefinite period on Saturday, March 24th, was the somewhat startling news passing from mouth to mouth about the city yesterday, causing much alarm and uneasiness.” While this affected 425 men in Oneonta, over 1,100 were idled across the entire D&H system. “It is attributed to the marked falling off in business, which has been continuing for weeks.”
While some of the employees returned to work on Monday, April 11, the shops closed again on April 22, tentatively set to reopen May 2.
NATIVE ONEONTAN RETURNED TO ADDRESS A MEN’S CLUB
While gloves and railroad shop work were temporarily in the doldrums, cameras and airplanes were doing just fine — out of town.
Star readers of March 14 learned, “At the regular monthly meeting of the Men’s club of the First Presbyterian church…Sherman M. Fairchild of the Fairchild Aerial Camera corporation, New York city, will give a talk,” set for March 18.
Fairchild grew up just a few doors away from the church at the Fairchild mansion, at the corner of Main and Grand streets, today’s Masonic Temple. Fairchild, “…has gained considerable prominence in the world of invention owing to his perfection of the aerial camera, which although originally designed for war use, has made for itself a place in the commercial world.”
As The Star followed up on March 19, “Mr. Fairchild illustrated his talk with numerous stereopticon slides, which clearly brought out the thoughts expressed by the speaker.” It concentrated much on aerial mapmaking.
“The school geographics of the future,” it was explained, “would not contain the old-fashioned maps to which we have been accustomed for many years past, but clearly-defined maps made from actual photographs.”
A NEW NAME FOR ONEONTA MAPS TO USE
“At a meeting of the property owners at Oneonta Plains held last evening at the home of Alva Moffatt,” The Star reported on March 5, “it was decided to rename that section of Oneonta’s growing suburb, and in the future ‘The Plains’ will be known as ‘Oneida street.’
“Agitation has been going on quietly for some time past among the residents of the vicinity, that they wanted a new name for their road, but no definite action was taken until last night. Oneonta Plains has been one of the ‘landmarks’ of Oneonta township for many years past, and although there are some who will still cling to the familiar designation, yet all will join in wishing Oneida street ‘the best of luck.’”
BETTER ATHLETICS AHEAD FOR ONEONTA
According to The Star of March 11, “Formation of the Oneonta Athletic association will be effected at a meeting of all followers of clean sport who have signed membership application cards, to be held early next week at Municipal hall,” today’s 242 Main St., on March 15.
“An enthusiastic gathering of 75 members started off” the new organization, which already had 650 members, as a constitution and by-laws, executive committee and officers were adopted and selected. The goal was to reach 1,000 members.
“Regular weekly meetings of the executive committee will be held in order to get the association properly organized, and the plans for a real baseball team this summer perfected.”
An eventful year was ahead, as first news broke on March 18 that “Big Ed” Walsh had been secured to manage the Oneonta baseball team.
On Wednesday: The theme remains athletics, recalling a championship high school basketball team in 1971.
