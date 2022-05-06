Backtracking: In Our Times or The Early Years::

A new coin in the purse or pocket was circulating, and there were interesting ways to spend them. There were sports of all sorts, and it was a presidential election year.
These and other items were newsmakers in our region during May 1932.
IT WAS A BIG MONTH FOR GEORGE WASHINGTON
According to The Oneonta Star of May 3, “The new George Washington quarter dollar, to be issued by the United States Treasury as a feature of the nation-wide George Washington Bicentennial celebration, will be coined in large enough quantities to satisfy a normal demand.
“The George Washington quarter is the first coin of regular issue ever to bear the image of the First president. No other quarter dollar will be coined for the next 25 years unless authorized by special act of congress.”
As for the Washington Bicentennial celebration, Oneonta took part in the festivities, as The Star of May 14 reported, “A real treat for residents of Oneonta this evening or Friday evening was indicated last evening when the dress rehearsal for the ... pageant, which is to be presented … at the High school auditorium, was held.” Oneonta High School was then found on Academy Street.
“A cast of 250, composed of members of the Oneonta Rotary club, their wives and several groups of students, has been rehearsing for nearly two weeks in preparation for the event and with accurate colonial costumes and special scenic and lighting effects, the pageant promises to prove keenly enjoyable. In addition to an elaborate prologue and finale, there will be presented eight episodes depicting outstanding events in the life of Washington.”
Just two of those shiny new Washington quarters were the price of admission.
Another way the new quarter could be spent was for boxing matches at the “Recreation Building,” on Market Street, where the Green Earth Health Market is found today.
Star readers of May 13 found out, “Showing the wares of a polished boxer, Joey Kolba, hard-hitting Utica Pole, pounded out a six round decision over Billy ‘Kid’ Cuyle, Sidney sharpshooter, in last night’s main event in the Recreation arena under the auspices of the Oneonta Boxing club.”
Found deep in the story was another 16-year-old Oneonta boy getting started in his boxing career.
As The Star’s sportswriter of the time wrote, “Young Delberta,” as he was billed in advertisements, “popular little action producer, turned in another win when he was awarded a decision over Jimmy Doyle, a scrappy little Irishman from Utica. Delberta forced the fight from the start and seemed entitled to the decision, which was booed by the fans. It was a real battle from start to finish, with both boys standing toe to toe and slugging it out.”
“Young” Delberta was soon to go on to bigger times and became known as Carl Dell.
LOCALS FOLLOWED THE OLYMPICS THAT SUMMER
“Delaware county will have a representative at the Olympic games at Los Angeles this summer if the present plans of Seymour N. Murphy of Grand Gorge do not miscarry,” The Star reported on May 10.
Murphy, until recently had been an owner of a hotel in the hamlet, but as The Star continued, “Since he sold the famous old hostelry at that place with which he has been identified for nearly two score of years he has felt the urge of his trusty rifle, with which he has scored more victories than has been the good fortune of any other man of his generation to win, there being little doubt that he is one of the most accurate men with the rifle in this or any other land.” Turkey shoots were very popular in the early 20th century, and Murphy won many.
“On the trip to Los Angeles and the rifle contest at the Olympics, he will carry his old favorite and he has promised Mrs. Murphy that he will not be low man.”
OWEN D. YOUNG HAD SOME HOPES DASHED
The Great Depression was in full effect in 1932, and attention was growing toward the year’s presidential election.
As Star readers learned on May 17, “Owen D. Young, New York industrialist, yesterday definitely withdrew his name from consideration as a Democratic presidential nominee and thereby reduced by one more the field of ‘dark horses’ and candidates now running far behind the leading Franklin D. Roosevelt.”
As many know, Owen D. Young hailed from Van Hornesville. President Herbert Hoover was the candidate on the Republican ticket.
On Wednesday, our area reacted to the violence in Los Angeles in May 1992.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com with "Daily Star: Ask Mark" as the subject.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.