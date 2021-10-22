Election season is quickly approaching. Most consider this to be a quiet year for those being elected.
Eighty-five years ago however, it was a presidential election year. President Franklin D. Roosevelt faced off against the Republican challenger, Alf Landon.
In Sidney and Delaware County, it was clear not everyone was in lock step with Roosevelt and the New Deal during the fall of 1936.
There were some organizations wanting to change a few minds of those discontented with the president.
The Sidney Enterprise of Sept. 17 reported, “Starting a tour which will take it into 500 communities in New York state between now and election day, the Women’s Caravan for Roosevelt and Lehman (New York governor) will reach Delaware county Tuesday morning. Most of the meetings will be held in the open air.”
Meanwhile, the Sidney Record in its Sept. 17 edition reported, “Preliminary steps have been taken leading the formalities of a local division of the Independent Coalition of American Women, with Mrs. Arthur Wyer of Delhi, serving as chairman of the Delaware county unit.
“The purpose is to bring both Democratic and Republican housemakers together in an effort to elect Landon and Knox and those members of Congress opposed to the New Deal.
“Retaining the Democratic principles for this campaign, these women are doing their level best to bring back America to the principles it has followed for 150 years, and which have brought it to the forefront of the nations.”
The Record of Oct. 15 reported that the Republican majority around the Sidney area was likely threatened that year.
“At the first day of registration last Saturday, the names of 77 men, attached to the Sherman avenue Transient barracks, a unit of the Transient Division of the Works Progress Administration, were registered in District No. 4.
“Another group that might be considered Democratic, will come from Troop ‘C’ barracks, irrespective of the fact that it is said politics does not enter in the selection of state trooper material.
“Couple these two groups with the workers and their families, who have been employed on municipal WPA water main and sewer excavation projects and the several ladies who have been employed on the WPA sewing project, and it appears quite discouraging from the G.O.P. angle, calling for determined work by local Republicans to offset the advantage.”
Essentially, these people were “outsiders.” They were in the area to work, as the WPA provided work during the Great Depression, since there were no “safety nets” during this time.
As the Enterprise reported on Oct. 22, “Some of the local politicians have written to the proper authorities, and doubtless the legality of the standing of these men, as to the coming election, will officially be decided within a few days.
“At the Camp, on the bulletin board a notice has been posted that the workers have a perfect right to cast their ballots in District No. 4.”
Work by the WPA had been noticeable around Sidney that fall. As the Record told its readers on Sept. 24, “Everlastingly at it, brings success, and this aptly applies to the efforts of a group of Sidney village officials and citizens, headed by Mr. George E. Steiner, Scintilla Company executive, to bring about the construction of a plane hangar at the local airport, financed in part by the WPA.”
Work began in October 15 on an 80 by 60 foot steel and concrete block hangar, employing 14 men. The WPA financed the labor for about $17,000, while the Village of Sidney provided $5,400 and Scintilla $2,500.
Another WPA project being completed that fall was the new Taylor Reservoir, to add to the village’s water supply in what was called the Collar Brook chain of the Sidney Municipal System.
As it turned out, these “transients” didn’t have much of an effect on local results of the presidential election. As the Enterprise of Nov. 5 reported, Landon swept all eight districts in the Town of Sidney by a 1,614 to 819 margin over Roosevelt. The only district that was close was the aforementioned District No. 4.
Sidney’s results were abnormal compared to the rest of the nation, as Roosevelt won by a landslide. The Sidney Record’s front page, above its masthead had a comment, “If the rest of the United States had done as well as Sidney, there is no question who would have been elected president.”
