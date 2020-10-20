Backtracking: In Our Times: Otsego School expanded, became Pathfinder Village in 1980

It was an eventful day in Edmeston, 40 years ago this month.
According to The Daily Star of Thursday, Oct. 9, 1980, “Saturday (Oct. 4) was the proudest day for Robin Hill. She had been chosen to cut the ribbon for the formal opening of Pathfinder Village.
“Robin did the job well. She is one of the 60 residents who moved into the new facilities,” found on state Route 80, east of Edmeston, “the only residential home to Down syndrome children in the United States.
“The opening ceremonies were the completion of Phase One at Pathfinder Village. Three years of planning, fund raising and governmental approval has resulted in the seven New England village style residences, and a brick façade schoolhouse at the end of the village mall.”
This was formerly known as the Otsego School Inc., founded in 1921 by Miss Florence Chesebrough, an Edmeston native and public health nurse who had a dream of opening a school for people with disabilities. The school opened in 1922 on West Street in the village.
Sweeping state and federal legislation in the 1960s and ‘70s implemented new regulations, which slowly revolutionized the care and treatment of the disabled and ultimately prompted the development of Pathfinder Village. The Otsego School was given an ultimatum from the state in 1976 to either close the school, or to purchase land, construct new buildings, hire adequate professional staff and design new programs — all to meet the new stringent requirements.
It was around this time, The Star continued, Mrs. Marian Mullet, former school nurse for the facility, became the director and began planning the new complex that would continue the school. “She was assisted in many ways by William Nunn, director at the Upstate Home for Children at Milford,” known today as Springbrook, “also a complex for handicapped youngsters. The money for Phase One, about $1 million, came from four foundations — The Nourse Foundation of Cooperstown, the Kresge Foundation of Detroit, Mich., the William Bingham Foundation of Cleveland, Ohio and the Charles Merritt Foundation of Ithaca.
“Additional funds came from many gifts from parents and friends of the school, Mrs. Mullet said. Pathfinder Village also received the first low interest loan for a non-profit organization in New York state from the Farmers Home Administration.”
Two additional phases of growth followed in the years ahead. Pathfinder Village was well known to this region but the aim was to let the world know about the facilities.
The Star of Oct. 5, 1996, reported, “Today the specialized residential community unveils a new center that directors say will help bring the world to Edmeston.” It was the dedication of the $1.2 million Kennedy-Willis Center.
“The 8,200 square-foot complex will provide outreach education on Down syndrome as well as counseling and research to families, educators and others from around the world who are personally or professionally involved in the care and study of, chromosomal disorder.
“‘There is no facility worldwide where people can go for direct information, support, counseling and training,’ said Marian Mullet. ‘We now offer that here in Edmeston.’
“Paul Donnelly, the center’s project director, said Pathfinder Village already is internationally renowned as an important hub for research and information on coping with Down syndrome.”
Pathfinder Village became even more known to those not necessarily dealing with Down syndrome in 1999, when viewers of PBS followed the Visionaries Series. The program was then in its sixth season, chronicling efforts by groups and organizations, such as Pathfinder Village.
Star readers of June 22 learned, “Pathfinder’s story was chosen … from the thousands of possibilities that cross (Producer Mary Steele’s) desk each year because ‘it’s exactly what we look for. A clear visionary, one who made something extraordinary happen. Good work that can be replicated when people see how it happened. And a clear moral lesson — that people with Down syndrome can live happy, productive lives.’”
Some of the more recent additions to Pathfinder Village have included the start of Pathfinder Produce, a market on the grounds, an annual summer concert series, and the introduction of Otsego Academy where students can enjoy the full college experience, from classroom instruction to apprenticeships at specially selected local business partners.
Two anonymous gifts, totaling $2.2 million, has enabled Pathfinder Village to embark on an expansion at Pathfinder School for a new integrated preschool, new spaces for the Village Enrichment Department, and to complete renovations to existing classrooms and other enhancements.
On Saturday: Sidney was a contractor’s paradise in the fall of 1895.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.