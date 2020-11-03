Backtracking: In Our Times: Our area had concerns over NYC fiscal woes in 1975

Our region, being a close as it is to New York City, made it hard to ignore or escape the city’s fiscal crisis in the fall of 1975.
What faced New York City was mildly familiar to the present day, with many residents moving to the suburbs or out of state.
During the tenure of Mayor Abraham Beame, the city had run out of money to pay for normal expenses and was unable to borrow more. By the fall of 1975 the city faced the possibility of declaring bankruptcy. It was in November when some may recall the famous Daily News headline, “Ford to City: Drop Dead,” referring to President Gerald R. Ford.
The Daily Star of Nov. 4 reported that Gov. Hugh Carey called a special legislative session to deal with not only the city’s crisis, but also the state’s financial struggles at the time.
“The governor refused to rule out asking for new state taxes for aid to the city. But Senate Majority Leader Warren Anderson (of Binghamton), who met with Carey here before the announcement of an impending new session, rejected the idea.
“‘I want to show President Ford’s administration and the U.S. Congress that we of New York will work in every way to solve our problems,’ the governor said.”
This wasn’t just a concern of New York City, as also reported in the Nov. 4 edition. “Municipal, county and school fiscal officers in The Daily Star area are wary of the impact of the New York City financial crisis on state and, consequently, local finances. Bank officials are worried, too.
“Rising interest rates for municipal bonds is beginning to affect City of Oneonta finances in negotiations for renewing a bond anticipation note due Nov. 20. Paul Kogut, city chamberlain, said yesterday the interest rate may be 8½ per cent — about 2 per cent more than last year.
“He pointed out the bond problem has come just as the city is in the middle of financing several large projects — the new city garage, massive repairs to the water treatment plant and the West End water line.” While 8½ was seemingly high, rates were around 12½ per cent for municipalities closer to New York City.
Temporary residents in Oneonta at the time were very concerned about New York City, because that was the home to many students at the State University College at Oneonta.
Readers of The Star’s Nov. 13 edition found out, “People packed into the ballroom at the Hunt Student Union at SUCO heard a series of speakers predict havoc for the State University system and the state government in general if New York City defaults.
“Student organizers of the event estimated the crowd at between 1,200 and 1,500.
“Drawing the biggest cheers was Robert Kirkpatrick, a former president of the student government at SUCO.
“City default would mean that within four to six weeks New York State would default, Kirkpatrick said.
“He predicted efforts would be made to increase student tuition, room rates, and predicted large scale faculty layoffs.”
It was reported a day later that as many as eight bus loads of Oneonta students would be attending a rally in Washington the following Tuesday, urging federal assistance for New York City. Students from several other SUNY campuses were expected to make the trip.
By Nov. 26 The Star reported, “The state legislature, major New York City banks and city employee union leaders adopted … all the non-federal elements of Gov. Hugh Carey’s $9.4 billion plan to end the city’s prolonged fiscal crisis.”
The next move came from the federal level. President Ford had a change of heart, signing the New York City Seasonal Financing Act of 1975, a Congressional bill that extended $2.3 billion in federal loans to the city for three years.
In return, Congress ordered the city to cancel wage increases for city employees, charge more for city services and reduce the city’s workforce.
New York City soon after eliminated its short-term debt and had resolved the crisis by 1978.
This weekend: Our area got a new state senator in 1925.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
