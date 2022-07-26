Traditional afternoon television soap operas were interrupted for a couple of weeks during July 1987.
Local and national viewers, if they chose to, instead followed the Iran-Contra hearings. Some referred to the proceedings as “Olliemania,” referring to Lt. Col. Oliver North, a key figure.
The hearings were about America’s dealing arms to Iran and using the money to finance a guerilla war in Nicaragua, all in secret.
Readers of The Daily Star of July 10 found out, “Lt. Col. Oliver North testified yesterday that he shredded evidence as part of a long planned cover-up of his role in the Iran-Contra affair even as investigators from the attorney general were searching his office 10 feet away last November.
“The Justice Department disputed his account.
“He also boasted he was the ‘fix-it Ollie’ who got sensitive jobs done and said the plan was that he would ‘take the hit’ to shield President Reagan if the Iran-Contra dealings were revealed.”
Reactions to Col. North were mixed in our area. For example in the same edition of The Star it was reported, “With the Iran-Contra hearings dominating daytime television airwaves, one local bar doesn’t miss the soap operas and sports events that have been pre-empted.
“About a half dozen patrons of Murphy’s Corner Bar on Main Street have been enjoying watching the hearings with bartenders Jim and John Murphy.
“And just for the occasion, the bar is offering an ‘Ollie North cocktail.’
“A sign in the tavern claims the recipe for the drink was shredded, but John Murphy revealed that the contents of the drink are light and dark rums, and five kinds of fruit juices.
“The Murphys agree with what North has done, and are offering the drink special in his honor.
“‘We’re Ollie North fans,’ John Murphy said.”
From elsewhere in the same edition of The Star, came another viewpoint.
“Over 30 members of the Oneonta Peace Network will go door-to-door throughout the city next week distributing pamphlets which decry the Reagan Administration’s funding for the Contras — a rebel group which has been trying to overthrow the Nicaraguan government for about five years.
“Although the campaign was not planned to coincide with Congressional testimony by Administration officials, group members hope to counteract that testimony.
“Richard Siegfried, a drama professor at the State University College at Oneonta and a member of the Peace Network, said he thought North was ‘an excellent bad actor.’
“‘He’s much more compelling than Reagan because he’s not nearly so old and stale,’ said Siegfried. ‘Ollie is a fresh, bad actor,’ he said.
“Siegfried said that North and former National Security Director John Poindexter had ‘subverted the very essence of democracy with their lies.’ North presents a danger to American security through his effective lobbying for war in Central America, said Siegfried.”
Love or hate him, North had become very popular that month, but one indication showed the popularity was fading by the end of the month.
“They may have watched the TV show, but Oneontans aren’t in any hurry to read the book — the testimony of Lt. Col. Oliver North,” The Star reported on July 31. It was titled “Taking the Stand.”
“‘I haven’t sold any,’ said Diane DuBois, a clerk at Waldenbooks in the Southside Mall. ‘I don’t think people take it seriously anymore.’”
Since its release about a week before, Waldenbooks had sold only a couple thousand copies nationwide, although the company put the book on its top 10 best sellers list.
“The Rose and Laurel bookstore in Oneonta does not sell copies of the book yet, but may receive shipments of it in the next few weeks.
“‘I didn’t think there would be much of a demand for it,’ said owner Peter Molinari.
“One book buyer in Oneonta backed up that opinion. Donald Haight said he didn’t think he would be buying the book.
“‘I already know the ending,’ he said.”
