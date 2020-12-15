Backtracking: In Our Times: Region’s agribusiness has benefitted from CADE’s first 30 years

Thirty years ago, Otsego County had nearly 400 working dairy farms. In 2019, that number had dwindled to 66.
Those numbers are according to CADE, the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, an organization that was formed 30 years ago to address this problem of decline and create new agricultural opportunities across the region.
“Imagine Otsego County with a demonstration farm that helps local farmers produce specialty fruits and vegetables. Or a local compost heap, beside a community recycling center, that serves an entire town or region,” The Daily Star reported on June 20, 1990.
“Local officials are so serious about these ideas they’re having meetings to discuss whether they would work. The ideas germinated at a recent series of workshops at the State University College at Oneonta entitled ‘Building Government and Community Capacity for Economic Development.’”
During those workshops, it was reported that some officials were already working on ideas that might help, “and they have formed a task force called the Otsego County Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, or ‘CADE,’ said Kevin Hodne, an Otsego County Representative from the city of Oneonta.
“‘We want to preserve agricultural land in Otsego County,’ said Hodne. ‘It’s important to find ways to diversify agriculture.’”
CADE soon became more than a task force and didn’t limit its outlook to only Otsego County. Hodne became the second executive director for the organization, following Gary Turits, who served from 1991 to 2001.
Star readers learned on Jan. 15, 1991, “The Nourse Foundation has awarded $60,000 to … CADE,” and Hodne said the money would go toward hiring a director, office expenses and other costs.
Over the years, CADE has been working to increase the number and diversity of successful farm enterprises and related businesses in New York. Farms in our region had pretty much produced corn or milk, but with the decline in dairy farming, new ideas and products began emerging, to replace the land lost from farm closures.
Some of the innovations included a demand in the New York City area for goat meat, or other specialized food and agricultural products such as grains that could be produced on local land.
Phoebe Schreiner has been CADE’s executive director since 2018, and says while CADE has been helpful with individual farm businesses, the agency’s outlook has been concentrating on the entire food supply chain. For instance, while small farms are raising animals, CADE’s concern has been about working for farmers to have a place to process, market and distribute these products in a cost-effective way.
“Just in my time, CADE has been able to facilitate between $1.2-to-$1.5 million into supply chain businesses, because they are so mission-critical for us to support thriving farm businesses,” Schreiner said. She credits her predecessor, Rebecca Morgan, in getting agricultural development to become more recognized as economic development, where the two types of development had previously been separate in thoughts of public and private investment organizations.
CADE continues to be committed to working with and matchmaking investors with entrepreneurs, identifying grant opportunities and helping with the applications to give new opportunities for its clients, now and in the future.
While CADE will continue to be useful to agribusiness in our region, Schreiner is working with other organizations, including SUNY Cobleskill, Cornell University and the state’s Empire State Development Corp. with a vision of New York becoming a leading food producer.
“We have an opportunity to use the land that was lost in recent decades to put into or keep in production,” Schreiner said. “We can provide opportunities for new farmers to purchase the land and start their businesses.”
Elsewhere across the nation, food producing areas in the Midwest and California have been hit by extreme weather, with flooding in some places, drought in others. Schreiner says New York is a water-abundant state, compared to California, and has the potential to become a major foodshed for the Northeast U.S. in the future.
