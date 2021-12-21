Backtracking: In Our Times:;  Region saw jobs, property swap, brews making news in December 1996

A guaranteed job, construction projects, a property swap, and changes for imbibing late weekend nights or other times, were a few of the business activities in the region during December 1996.
HARTWICK MAKES A JOB PLEDGE
“Although the old saying negatively points out that the only guarantees in life are death and taxes, Hartwick College is adding to the list — it’s guaranteeing its education will translate into a job,” readers of The Daily Star of Dec. 12 found out.
“Called the Guaranteed Placement Program, which starts with this year’s freshmen class of 2000, if a graduate does not have at least an entry-level position within six months of graduation, the trustees of Hartwick College guarantee a paid internship in the field of his or her choice.
“‘It’s a pretty big commitment, but our feelings are that if you look at those students who have graduated and found what they wanted, and you take those same steps, we expect you to be successful when you graduate,’ said Edward B. Brozman, director of the Trustee Center for Professional Development at Hartwick.”
CONSTRUCTION PROJECT BEGAN IN COOPERSTOWN
The Star reported on Dec. 11, “Work has already begun at Bassett Healthcare on a temporary lobby entrance for staff and patients until the new lobby and education center is completed next year.
“The work is part of a $3 million project funded by a gift from hospital trustee and benefactor Jane Forbes Clark to establish the Clark Education Center.
“The Clark Education Center will feature a renovated and expanded medical library, 130-seat auditorium, conference facility and multi-media learning center.”
A NOTABLE PROPERTY SWAP MADE
“In less than a month,” it was reported in the Dec. 6 edition of The Star, “the Oneonta Veterans’ Club Inc. and Bettiol Enterprises will engineer a building swap. The veterans will move their American Legion hall to the former Arthur’s Restaurant at 279 Chestnut St., while Bettiol will acquire the present Legion hall at 366 Main St.
“Eugene Bettiol Sr. said there were no plans yet for the Main Street property. In addition, Bettiol said he has not bought the adjacent Pudgie’s Pizzeria & Restaurant.”
An automotive parts store now stands on the site.
ADJUSTMENTS BEGAN WITH NEW DOWNTOWN BAR HOURS
“To the casual observer,” The Star reported Dec. 16, “the first weekend Otsego County bars closed one hour earlier didn’t look all that different.”
“But that’s on the outside. Students say that with at least one hour of spunk left in them when bars close at 1 a.m. weekdays and 2 a.m. weekends, they’re heading to an increasing number of after-hours parties.
“And city officials contend the real test will be next semester when college students are rejuvenated from vacation, and even next spring when the weather turns warmer and more conducive to outdoor revelry.
“Before the earlier closing time took effect Tuesday, Dec. 10, students warned proponents of the change that it would only exacerbate the problems the measure was intended to diminish — namely more noise, fights and general rowdiness in residential areas.”
A NEW OPPORTUNITY FOR IMBIBING
“Something’s about to be brewing in the town of Middlefield,” Star readers learned on Dec. 20.
“Owners of a 10,000-square-foot brewery now under construction on county Route 33 say the building is almost finished and they should be producing their first traditional Belgian beers by June.
“According to Donald Feinberg and Wendy Littlefield of Cooperstown, their microbrewery four miles south of the village will be the first in the United States to directly tap the world-renowned beer brewing traditions of Belgium.
“‘This is the only joint venture between Belgian brewers and Americans,’ said Littlefield. ‘It is between ourselves and several of the breweries whose beer we import.’”
While the brewery was taking shape, the name of the company wasn’t yet named, but we know it today as Brewery Ommegang.
Microbrewing was still relatively new in Otsego County. There was the Cooperstown Brewing Co. in Milford, and it was also reported that month that the Oneonta-based DryTown Brewery had closed its operations on Roundhouse Road.
