Backtracking: In Our Times: Rodney King verdict sparked local reactions in May 1992

While it may have happened nearly 3,000 miles away in Los Angeles in May 1992, reactions were sharp about the violence in our area after a famous acquittal of four police officers.
As The Daily Star of May 2 reported, “Police arrested looters, arsonists slowed their rampage and President Bush sent in soldiers to help restore order Friday, the third day of violence that has killed at least 36 people.
“Rodney King, the man whose videotaped beating led to the rioting, made an anguished plea for peace.
“‘We’ve got to quit, we’ve got to quit,’ King said, his voice quaking. ‘We can get along here. We all can get along.’
“The Justice Department opened a grand jury investigation to determine if police officers who beat King after a car chase could be charged with civil rights violations. The rioting erupted Wednesday after four officers were acquitted of state criminal charges. The jury deadlocked on one charge.”
In our region, what was going on across the continent became a topic of an annual event in Cooperstown, as also reported on May 2.
“Daniel J. Odorizzi, a senior at Worcester Central School, was awarded the 1992 Liberty Bell Award Friday by the Otsego County Bar Association in a Law Day ceremony colored by references to the mayhem that followed the Rodney King verdict in Los Angeles.
“Robert Schlather, president of the county’s Bar Association, said this year’s Law Day theme — the struggle for justice — was meant to focus attention on how people in Eastern European nations have toppled autocratic governments and initiated democratic reforms.
“‘But in light of the verdict in Los Angeles, we are reminded that the struggle for justice goes on in our own country as well,’ Schlather said after the ceremony that he is dismayed by the rioting and deaths in Los Angeles and other cities.
“‘I can understand what led to the rage, but it can never justify what has happened in the streets,’ he said. ‘I think it’s awful what is happening.’”
In Oneonta, reactions came from both college campuses. Also reported on May 2, “Hartwick College students, faculty and administrators rallied at noon Friday to speak out against prejudice, racism and the police officers acquitted in the Los Angeles police brutality case.
“‘I think that the verdict is clearly a travesty of justice,’ said Carol Jean Hickey, director of multicultural affairs at Hartwick. ‘To whip anyone 56 times is wrong regardless of the person’s skin color,’ she said, and ‘throw in the factor of race and it becomes even more wrong.’
“At Hartwick Friday a sign read ‘Speak Out on LA.’ For almost two hours, between 100 and 150 students stood peacefully in a central campus lawn talking about racism in America and recent events in Los Angeles.”
On Sunday, May 3, a larger rally took place in downtown Oneonta near the present day Muller Plaza, and was reported in The Star the next day.
“Speaker after speaker defended Los Angeles’ violent reaction to the Rodney King decision … saying those surprised by the riots … have no idea what it’s like to live in a black skin.
“‘That people don’t understand this reaction bothers me,’ said John Mason, a State University College at Oneonta student from Queens and one of those speaking at an open microphone. ‘None of this happened overnight. Rodney King was really just the straw that broke the camel’s back. Those who say ‘Put your faith in the system’ don’t realize that for blacks, it doesn’t work.’
“Other groups behind the effort, which drew more than 600 people, most of them SUCO students, included the SUCO Student Association, the Delaware/Otsego National Organization for Women, the Lesbian and Gay Concerns Network, the Social Responsibility Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society, the Oneonta Peace Network, the First United Methodist Church and the City of Oneonta.
“Mason, who drew laughter when he said that he suffered culture shock, coming from the inner city to Oneonta, where he’d ‘never been among so many white people,’ was dead serious when he said riots like those in L.A. will continue to happen as long as people fail to acknowledge that racism exists.”
This weekend, efforts began for a playground in the Sixth Ward in May 1947.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
