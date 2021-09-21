Backtracking: In Our Times : Roots planted in 1956 for future of Otsego Lake landmark

A new era was about to begin for a big stretch of property on the northern end of Otsego Lake in September 1956.
As The Oneonta Star reported on Sept. 19, “The ancestral 1,200-acre estate of the Hyde-Clarke family, pioneers in the life of Otsego County, has been marked for sale under direction of surviving members of the family.
“The estate borders nearly one mile … and contains four farms besides the stone mansion known as Hyde Hall.
“The hall, considered a masterpiece of colonial architecture, was constructed in sections from 1811 to 1833. Also included in the estate are extensive crops, farm lands and forest.”
It appeared that the overall maintenance of Hyde Hall alone, and the cost needed for restoration of the mansion were key factors in the decision for the sale of the estate.
The asking price wasn’t published, but one could likely guess a person or organization of average means couldn’t afford it.
It didn’t take long for an interested party to emerge however, as The Star reported on Sept. 23, “A state agency is investigating the possible purchase of the extensive George Hyde-Clarke estate … it was learned yesterday.
“The Associated Press report that the New York State Council of Parks had entered the picture to buy the estate, recently marked for sale, was verified last night by Attorney Theodore P. Feury, executor of the estate.
“Mr. Feury said a representative of the council, a ‘runner’ had made a tour of the property — but ‘there is no definite information which we have received from the state,’ Mr. Feury added.”
In addition to the state, Feury said some 30 inquiries about the estate had been received thus far.
The state was the most serious inquiry, and in a follow up to the “runner’s” visit, The Star of Oct. 5 reported, “An inspection committee of the New York State Council of Parks took a long look at the possibilities of the century-old Hyde-Clarke estate here as a state park yesterday.
“No statement was issued one way or the other whether the extensive estate … was destined to become a state park site. However, it did meet with tentative approval by the committee.
“‘We were very much impressed,’ said Donald T. Pomeroy of Syracuse, chairman of the council’s group on new parks.
“‘We were especially attracted by the beauty of the lake and the layout of the property,’ he added.” Also on that tour was Roscoe C. Briggs of Oneonta, a member of the Central New York Parks Commission.
“The committee will meet several times within the next two months,” Pomeroy said, “to continue study on the merits of the estate as a park.”
No actions were taken for another five years. The Star reported in August 1962 that negotiations had resumed in the spring of 1961, and that a 600-acre tract of the estate was to be transferred to New York State in the fall of 1962. Plans for acquisition of more land were anticipated in hopes of making this area part of the state park system, what we know today as Glimmerglass State Park.
The state took over the land in 1963 and planned to make it into a state park, but had no plans for Hyde Hall. Facing possible destruction, it prompted a group of concerned citizens to form Friends of Hyde Hall, Inc. around this time, to preserve the landmark.
Hyde Hall’s restoration process and its long-term future were now underway. It was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.
This weekend: Another local state park was acquired in September of 1926, among other arrivals and departures of note.
