Backtracking: In Our Times: Safety in a worrisome time, education made local news in 1961

Fallout shelters and advancements in Oneonta’s higher education became the talk around the region 60 years ago this month.
As Oneonta Star readers learned on Sept. 13, 1961, “A fallout shelter in the basement of the Court House (Cooperstown) will be considered by the Buildings Committee of the Otsego County Board of Supervisors.
“W. Earl Wingar, county civil defense director in a letter to Millard R. Trask, chairman of the board’s building committee, requested that the committee consider the possibility to provide protection in the basement area.
“‘The method would be fairly simple,’ stated Mr. Wingar in the letter. ‘Our main concern would be the provision of sandbags so that we could block the window openings thereby providing fairly good protection.’
“‘It would not be as good as we would like it to be, but fairly good, of course. This would be the only place where the county offices would seek protection,’ he said.”
Gov. Nelson Rockefeller was strongly promoting such shelters as he traveled around the state that month. The governor was in Cooperstown on Sept. 25, and spoke to a meeting of the New York State Publishers Association, held at what was then called the Treadway-Otesaga Hotel.
“Concerning fallout protection,” The Star reported the next day, “the governor said the most encouraging sign to him is that people today are willing to face the question. They are ready to stand, ready to fight. The question remains how we will work out the solution to shelters.
“‘I can’t see where we can survive unless we have these shelters,’ he said. ‘The people who say they don’t want to live after the first bomb is dropped are running out on the heritage … the tradition of our country.’
“As for the nuclear weapons in U.S. hands, the governor said we should be proud to have them as part of our defense and grateful to the people who build them. It is because we have the weapons that there are as many free people in the world as there are today.
“‘If we did not have them, if we were not ready,’ said the governor, ‘we could expect to be blackmailed out of freedom.’”
The next day, Rockefeller spent a good portion of the day in Oneonta. While pitching advantages and necessity of fallout shelters, the governor was also here to promote education.
“Detailing the triumphs of yesterday and the challenges of tomorrow, Gov. Nelson Rockefeller gave 600 a glimpse of the State University as it stands today during his talk at the dedication Monday for the four Oneonta SUCE buildings.
“In a speech delivered in a casual manner, but with a deep intensity, the governor told the gathering the state had ‘gone over the hump’ in providing for education on a secondary level.
“But, he warned, the challenges still exists at the college level and sternly said ‘we must see to it that every boy or girl who wants to go to college and is deserving of the opportunity gets the chance.’”
The governor said at that time, private colleges had 60 percent of the state’s students enrolled, with 40 percent in the SUNY system. He said the state was catching up, but needed to expand the system to meet an increasing demand for college educations.
Within days following Rockefeller’s visit, The Star of Sept. 30 reported, “The State University’s Board of Regents approved Friday a plan to expand 11 teachers colleges to include undergraduate schools in the liberal arts. The date for the change at Oneonta SUCE was set at 1964.
“State Education Commissioner James E. Allen said the expansion would strengthen teacher education in the state by offering prospective teachers a greater variety of subjects from which to choose.
“The expansion is part of a master plan drawn by the State University’s Board of Trustees.
“Allen said the decision to enlarge existing colleges was reached because it was ‘more economical to expand than to build new institutions.’”
This weekend: A wrap up of a busy summer in 1941.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.