Backtracking: In Our Times: Savings accounts, new mall and hotel plans made Oneonta business news in 1981

Area banks had a new product to offer, Oneonta school lunches improved, a new shopping mall was all but certain and a downtown hotel study began.
These were all parts of our local business beat during October 1981.
READIED FOR THE RUSH
“Local banks are expecting a rush of customers when the new tax-exempt all savers certificates go on sale today,” The Daily Star reported on Oct. 1.
“‘We’re adding extra hours,’ Robert Bolton, president of Oneonta Federal Savings and Loan Association, said Wednesday.
“The all savers certificates, part of the Reagan Administration’s economic plan, pay tax free interest at a 12.61 percent rate. Interest on the notes is exempt from all state and federal income tax.
“‘That can amount to quite a savings, depending on what your tax bracket you’re in,’ Bolton said.”
While that day’s sales were slow, it picked up in a hurry, as Star readers learned on Oct. 3.
“‘We had an exceptional day,’ said Edward Groves, manager of the Key Bank NA’s Main Street office. ‘We were so swamped that we added extra help. It’s been very good.’”
The brisk sales probably had much to do with the fact that the rate was set to go down to 12.14 percent on Oct. 5.
LUNCH PROGRAM RESCUED FROM RED INK
“Oneonta school officials credit pizza and tacos with rescuing the cafeteria’s from a month of wallowing in red ink,” The Star reported on Oct. 8.
“Wanda Roberts, food service manager for the district, said the cafeterias are now clearing $100 a week, thanks to a beefed up menu designed to bring students back to the steam tables.”
The district had recently increased the price of its full course lunch from 85 cents to 95 cents at the high school and from 75 to 85 cents at elementary schools.
A CONFIRMATION FOR A NEW MALL
The Star’s Oct. 23 edition told readers, “A spokesman for J.C. Penney Co. confirmed Thursday the chain’s plan to put a store in a proposed $8 million Southside mall on Route 23 in the Town of Oneonta.
“Spokesman Henry J. Russman, of the store’s New York City office, said the company decided earlier this month to locate in a mall proposed by Pantlin Associates of Paramus, N.J.
“‘It’s something that’s been under consideration for quite a while now,’ Russman said. ‘We decided that the location was the best in the area in terms of the market and where we could serve our customers best.’”
Signs appeared that week on the 20-acre site of the present Southside Mall, proclaiming it as the future site. Also intending to be mall occupants to that point included Kmart and a Great American supermarket. The mall opened in 1983.
NEW DOWNTOWN HOTEL CONSIDERED
“A New York City-based consulting firm will begin today to study the possibility of building a 150-room hotel downtown,” Star readers learned on Oct. 28.
“The Oneonta Common Council recently voted to have Laventhall and Horwath Inc., to determine if there is a market for a hotel on Main Street.
“The city’s preferred developer for the 4.2-acre Broad Street parcel, Citizens Development Corporation of Oneonta, claim to have a commitment from Heritage Hotels Inc. to locate in its $10 million mall project. But the hotel firm wanted a study of the market before signing a lease.”
A shopping mall had been proposed on the downtown site since the early 1970s. The recent news of the Southside Mall had put the downtown mall plans in danger, and soon after was killed by the Southside development. The downtown Oneonta lot remained empty until 1999, when the long-proposed Clarion Hotel was completed in 2000.
This weekend: Our local education beat in the fall of 1931.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.