As autumn approached in 1998, it would be accurate to say that the region’s business climate resembled a revolving door.
In downtown Oneonta in late August, there was a pair of exiting businesses.
As readers of The Daily Star found out on Aug. 11, “Harold’s, which operates the Army-Navy store…is going out of business because of poor sales, the retail clothing chain announced Monday.
“The 11-store chain said it could no longer survive in today’s nationally competitive environment.” The store was at 219 Main St, with the company’s headquarters in Elmira. Oneonta’s store opened in the Clinton Plaza in 1974.
Then, the Star of Aug. 15 reported that the Drury Lane bakeshop would not re-open, as hoped, in the Clinton Plaza.
While there were two exits, The Star of Aug. 23 reported how two new businesses, The Magic Bean espresso shop and a footwear store, Shoes to Boot, were opening in the Clinton Plaza with the return of local college students.
On Southside, The Star of Aug. 28 reported that a Burger King was opening between the Southside Mall and Walmart Super Center. One of the benefits of the opening was the construction of an access road, connecting the two busy shopping destinations.
In Walton, as The Star of Sept. 3 reported, “By this time next year, S.J. Bailey & Sons will be nothing more than a memory in Delaware County.
“The Pennsylvania-based company told its workers earlier this week it plans to close its Walton and Honesdale, Pa. plants in order to consolidate operations in a new facility in Carbondale, Pa.
“The Walton plant has been in operation since 1939 and employs more than 100 people.
“Construction of the Carbondale site is scheduled to begin next week and the Walton plant will be closed during the company’s next slow season in May, June and July of 1999.
“The Delaware County Industrial Development Agency offered a $2.5 million financial incentive package to try to convince company officials to keep their unfinished wood furniture manufacturing business in the county.
“The Catskill Watershed Corp. tried to sweeten the deal by offering a $1 million grant if the new facility was built in Delaware County.” Together the IDA and CWC submitted proposals for sites in Sidney and Deposit, but Bailey officials said neither site was acceptable. The company in Pennsylvania closed in 2003.
While this became a bitter pill to swallow for Walton, another company in the village was on the rise.
As The Star of Sept. 19 reported, “When Industrial Metal Fabricators shut down in 1996, several of the company’s 35 employees got together with William Brodeur, one of the owners.
“From that discussion, Northeast Fabricators was born.” Brodeur and 13 former employees opened in February 1997.
“So the new company went to work manufacturing custom built metal enclosures and structures for various uses as well as its own line of sand and salt spreaders for use on pickup trucks.
“Since the company’s rebirth, the workforce has gone from the original 13 to 44 full-time employees with an annual payroll of $1.5 million.” The company, at 30 William St., is now known as Empire Metal Works.
Baseball may be a game, but in our region it is an industry — for tourism. That autumn there was no revolving door in Cooperstown. It was strictly a time for incoming only, be it for items and people.
It had been a historic season for home run hitting in 1998. Most will recall the many eyes on Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals, in the back and forth slugfest with Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs.
Eyes from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown were all over that race, with officials racing around the nation, in hopes of bringing home memorabilia to show baseball fans at the national shrine.
The efforts were fruitful, as The Star of Sept. 10 reported, “Items from Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa’s chase of home run history will be on display for the public around 11 a.m. today in the Hall’s lobby.” Visiting baseball fans soon arrived.
This weekend, Oneonta at 175.
