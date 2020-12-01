Backtracking: In Our Times: Several local changes in business made in late 1995

Expansions and contractions were the most frequently used words when it came to our region’s business beat during the latter months of 1995.
EXPANSIONS MEANT NEW JOBS, SERVICES
“Alan Cleinman proposed using 343 Main St. — now in a residential district in the city — for his business,” readers of The Daily Star learned on Nov. 29. “Oneonta aldermen are considering changing zoning to expand possible uses of that and an adjacent parcel.
“City Code Enforcement officer Peter Friedman said commissioners are already looking favorably on changing zoning along Main Street to general business district. He has recommended aldermen approve changes for 341 and 343 Main St. sooner rather than later because the commission’s zoning changes won’t be done for about nine months.”
The change was eventually made and we know the two properties today as Cleinman Performance Partners.
Meanwhile in Sidney, as reported in the same edition of The Star, “The Sidney Industrial Park will go from 50 acres to 75 acres following a land purchase agreement reached by the village Industrial Development Agency.”
At that time there were nine small businesses in the park, and the new land was easily reached by utilities from the current park. IDA Chairman Scott White said he hoped growth at the new site would be similar to that of the current park, consisting mostly of small businesses employing no more than 25 people.
According to The Star of Dec. 12, “Stewart’s Shops will sell its gasoline, soda, ice cream and dairy products at a store expected to open next year in downtown Oneonta.
“The proposed store at the corner of River and Main streets would hire between eight and 10 employees, of which about half will be full-time, Stewart’s officials said.
“City officials welcomed the business, the projected jobs and the proposed landscaping of trees and shrubs.” The site used to be a gas station and had recently housed a crafts store.
With the new growth in the internet locally, The Star also reported, “A $622,340 effort to create on-ramps to the global information highway throughout Otsego County is moving ahead of schedule.
“It’s called the OtsegoNet Information Access Project, and it is funded by a $225,000 matching federal grant awarded to the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce — one of 117 public institutions selected from more than 1,400 applicants to receive the grants.
“According to project director Wayne Mellor, 140 computers are on the way and will be hooked up by technicians from Mount Vision-based Dezines at sites throughout the county starting next month.”
CONTRACTION BROUGHT LOCAL ECONOMIC PAIN
“Chenango County’s attempted economic revival took a big blow with the announcement that Norwich Manufacturing will close its plant Feb. 1, putting 140 people out of work,” The Star reported on Dec. 6.
“Norwich Manufacturing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shop Vac Corp., told workers Friday that the plant will close within 60 days. The plant, in Norwich since 1989, makes plastic parts for vacuum cleaners.”
Chances are you could purchase a Shop Vac at a local Jamesway Discount Department Store, such as in Oneonta, Sidney, Norwich and Cobleskill — but not for much longer.
The Star reported on Dec. 21 that the Sidney store would close the next day, with the other local stores soon to follow, due to the chain’s bankruptcy.
“The closings are more than just another example of a changing economy for many. Each of the four local stores have about 50 employees, many of whom have been with the Secaucus, N.J. chain for most of its 30-plus years.
“‘I was crying as I took this out,’ Don D’Imperio of Sidney said Wednesday as he left the Sidney store with a jewelry display case. “It’s going to be missed. I liked the convenience of it and the friendliness of the employees. It was a great store.’”
This weekend: the local education beat of December 1935.
