Backtracking: In Our Times: Seward’s senatorial roots planted in April 1986

As the old saying goes, “Every journey begins with a first step.”
Thirty-five years ago, a journey began — and it was a long one.
In 1986, someone needed to figuratively “lace up their walking or running shoes,” as a journey was called for on the region’s political scene.
As The Daily Star of March 26, 1986, reported, “State Sen. L. Stephen Riford said Tuesday he will not seek re-election this fall, ending 16 years in the state Legislature.”
Riford served 13 years in the state Assembly before winning a Senate seat in 1982. A resident of Auburn, Riford wanted to return to his business, farming. A small dairy barn at his farm had recently expanded into a full-service restaurant.
Riford’s announced departure created an opening in the 50th Senate District, which then covered Otsego, part of Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins and Cayuga counties. Most of this area became the 51st District in later years.
The Star continued, “Two Republicans have already expressed strong interest in the race — James Seward, Riford’s executive assistant for four years and Otsego County GOP chairman, as well as Auburn Mayor Edward Laukern.”
While the interests were high, the first to step forward with an announcement to run was reported in The Star’s April 3 edition. That was William Craine, former chairman of the Chenango County Board of Supervisors, and a Sherburne area businessman, in insurance.
Within days, Seward, of Milford, announced his candidacy. As reported April 5, “Seward … said his 14 years of experience as a legislative aide to an assemblyman and two senators has taught him how to find his way around the Albany Capitol and provide help to constituents.” Seward held a news conference to announce his candidacy at what was Oneonta’s Holiday Inn, now the Quality Inn.
With all this interest, a primary vote was imminent, as yet another Republican, Arbon R. Hatfield of Moravia, threw his hat into the ring in April 11.
Common to all four candidates at the time of their announcements was that they had no specifics to their platforms. However, Seward cited job growth, public education and the dairy industry among his top priorities. Craine said continued cuts in state taxes were essential in promoting economic development.
Along came the September primaries in New York, and Seward emerged the winner. The Democrats had their candidate set in Matthew Morgan, from Cortland County.
Election Day arrived in November. Among the editorial choices, The Star endorsed Seward.
Star readers of Wednesday, Nov. 5, learned, “In the race for the 50th Senate District, Seward won by an official count of 45,630 to 29,747 over Democrat Matt Morgan. Seward won easily in every county except Morgan’s home county of Cortland, and came close in Cortland, losing by about 500 votes. He took Otsego County with 12,272 votes to Morgan’s 4,770.” In Oneonta, even in the traditionally Democratic Sixth Ward, Seward won, 280 to 216.
“Seward said his margin of victory exceeded his expectations. Morgan called the election a moral victory for his side against a well-financed Republican campaign.”
Approaching the time to head to Albany, The Star reported on Jan. 2, 1987, “About 350 well wishers showed up New Year’s Day to greet Otsego County’s new state senator, James Seward … as he was sworn into office at the county courthouse in Cooperstown.
“While Otsego’s swearing-in ceremonies are sparsely attended, the people who appeared … said they came because Seward is so well known and because the county has not had its own state Senator in many years.”
After taking the formal oath of office from Supreme Court Justice Robert A. Harlem of Oneonta, Seward told the audience, “A fair share to upstate is my pledge to you.”
The journey began for Sen. Seward, one that lasted 34 years.
This weekend: Walton welcomed home its veterans in May 1946.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.