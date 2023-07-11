New retail shopping and educational opportunities were taking shape in Delaware County during July 1973.
With a dateline of Delhi, The Oneonta Star of July 10 reported, “A $1 million shopping center featuring a nationally known retail outlet has been proposed for the Village of Delhi.
“Plans call for the construction of a 70,000 square-foot complex on 10 acres along Route 10 in the village’s east end.
“The shopping center is planned by the Konover Development and Construction Company of Connecticut and tentatively scheduled for construction during the spring of 1974.
“Jack Joseph of Konover approached the Delhi Village Board about the project and inquired whether his company would be able to buy approximately three acres of village land for the center.
“The board was receptive to the idea and will explore the matter during the next few weeks.
“Joseph told the village board that 50,000 square-feet of the shopping center space will be used by a Sears, Penney’s or Grants type of store, part will be leased to a supermarket and other space will be used by smaller retail stores.”
This wasn’t the only developer looking to build a shopping plaza, as The Star of Sept. 3 reported how a third developer had joined the competition. One proposed site was on Route 28 between Delhi and Meridale. Another developer was competing for the same site the Konover company had proposed. The Route 10 site was the eventual winner for the plaza at today’s location, known as the Price Chopper Plaza.
Education of a special type was making news that summer, regarding a program in the works for those with an intellectual disability.
As The Star of July 24 reported with the dateline of Hamden, “A milestone was reached last week when John McHale took over as the first executive director of the Delaware Chapter of the Association for Retarded Children,” as it was called at that time.
“McHale, who served as interim director of the Broome County ARC before assuming the Delaware post, will direct the activities of the ARC unit in the county. He makes it clear there are many things that can be done to assist the retarded in the county.
“The local ARC chapter was founded in 1967. It sponsors a summer school program for retarded children. Classes are conducted at the Townsend Elementary School, Walton and at Stamford Central School.”
What McHale had in mind was a training center for adults. “The program, which would be carried on under the guidance of the state school in Binghamton, would train the retarded in handicrafts. About 10 to 15 would be enrolled in the project, he said.
“The activities center would prepare retarded adults to accept jobs in the competitive job market or for the more severely handicapped in centers like the sheltered workshop, McHale explains.”
Finally in Walton, it was time to change the school stationery and sign in front of the building, as The Star of July 18 reported, “The Walton Junior-Senior High School has been re-named the O’Neill High School in memory of the late District principal, Thomas O’Neill.
“The action was taken by the Walton Central Board of Education last night shortly after the results of an advisory referendum of the matter was announced.
“In voting to re-name the building, the board went along with the recommendation of a special committee set up shortly after O’Neill’s death on Thanksgiving Day, 1971. The committee, charged with coming up with an appropriate memorial for the deceased district principal, suggested that the school be re-named in his honor.
“In total, he served with the district for 43 years.
“O’Neill served as district principal for twenty years. He was a football coach and prior to that a commercial teacher at the school.”
This weekend, it may have been summer vacation time for students in 1948, but preparations were quietly underway for the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.