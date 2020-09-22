Backtracking: In Our Times: Sidney celebrated an aviation anniversary in September 1975

A few recent columns have highlighted the value of having a company once called Scintilla Magneto, and a village-owned airport in Sidney.
In September 1975, village residents decided to have a major celebration for both.
BENDIX TURNED THE ‘BIG 5-0’
The Daily Star reported on Sept. 5, “Celebration of the Bendix Electrical Components Division 50th anniversary in Sidney will run from September 13-21 and will feature a variety of open houses and a dinner, a picnic, and a parade September 20.
“And the week-long Bendix observance will be followed by a day of ceremonies and events dedicating Sidney’s new $1 million airport facilities on Sunday, September 21.”
The picnic came first, and as told by The Star on Sept. 16, “The more than 4,000 Bendix workers and their families who ate chicken and heard the ‘Old Time Band’ play on the lawn of the Bendix plant here, were commemorating a time when a handful of local workers, two Swiss engineers and a pair of Swiss managers struggled to turn out the first American made Scintilla magnetos.
“They were starting out in the new venture from the building of a firm that had started in a similar enterprise and failed — Scintilla took over the modern factory of the Hatfield Automotive Co., which had folded about eight years before.”
The Swiss manufacturer brought their magneto to New York City and got some orders for the product, and they had to be assembled in the United States.
“The Scintilla manager, searching for a plant, encountered Winfield Sherwood of Sidney, who represented the village’s Chamber of Commerce. When the Cortland Cart and Carriage Co., which had owned Hatfield Auto, went bankrupt in 1924, Sherwood was able to convince the magneto makers to take over the Sidney plant.”
RETIREES HAD STORIES TO TELL
“Several hundred former Scintilla and Bendix employees came back to their old workplace Tuesday,” The Star reported on Sept. 18, “to shake hands with their friends and former colleagues and tour the plant.”
“‘It was the most wonderful thing they could have done,’ said Irving Trevor of Afton. He said his years with Scintilla went back to the days of the old auto works, where the building was ‘just a bunch of boards.’
“‘We took it down board by board and brought in steel.’
“He, and William Payne of Afton, remembered 1937-38 as hard years at the Scintilla plant, though in 1939 the company began to gear up for the war effort. Then there were the crowded wartime days, when employment rose to about 9,000 and the plant worked around the clock seven days a week, with only one day off allowed in 13.
“They had the run of the plant. And as the day shift began to break up you could see retirees in corners here and there, resting — most of them with big smiles on their faces.”
WEEKEND ACTIVITIES DREW LARGE CROWDS
Police estimated crowds of 6,000 to 8,000 came to the village for the Bendix parade on Saturday, and the dedication of the renovated Sidney Airport on Sunday. The airport probably wouldn’t have come about without Scintilla’s move to Sidney.
The parade had 50 units marching, or about 1,200 marchers, preceded by a flyover of F-106s of the 49th interceptor group from Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome.
Star readers learned, “The new construction is essentially designed to update the airport which has been in operation since 1928. Until the runway was paved and lengthened, the airport had two relatively smaller runways.
“Construction of a new hangar was also completed this year in the spring.” The last runway update was in 1950.
Celebrations at the airport included a show by Air Show U.S.A., a parachute demonstration and a demonstration of radio controlled model aircraft, all following the 1 p.m. Sunday dedication, in memory of Thomas Z. Fagan. Fagan was the first sales manager for the fledgling Scintilla company and a major promoter of the airport after it was first built.
This weekend: A milestone reached for a Delaware County historical group.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
