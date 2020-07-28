Backtracking: In Our Times: Space mission, tourism were local newsmakers during July 1975

A joint space project with the Soviet Union, focused regional tourism and coping with a heat wave.
These were all a part of our local life and times during July 1975.
LOCAL COMPANIES WERE PART OF APOLLO-SOYUZ SPACE VENTURE
“Apollo and Soyuz, built and manned by nations separated by ideology and distance, launch their adventure in détente Tuesday as they head for the first international rendezvous in space,” readers of The Daily Star learned on July 15.
The whole idea of such a mission got plenty of local reaction from area residents.
“‘It’s terrific,’ said Pat Healy of Central Ave. ‘It’s a good opportunity for both countries. Maybe they can solve some of their other problems through the unity of space,’ he added.”
Arthur Murphy of Cherry Street, however, thought it was a waste of money.
“I can shake hands with someone on the ground. We should spend money on people who need food instead,” he said.
Some parts in the Apollo spacecraft were made locally, it was reported the same day. The Bendix Electrical Components Division of Sidney made connectors for more than 180 circuits connecting valves and solenoids and other devices regulating the temperature and pressure in the capsule. At Astrocom Electronics in Colliersville, helmet communications systems were built for Apollo pilots’ suits.
TOURISM OFFICE OPENS FOR LEATHERSTOCKING COUNTRY
As Star readers found out on July 1 with a dateline of Herkimer, “U.S. Rep. Donald J. Mitchell, R-Herkimer, was the main speaker Monday morning at the opening of the … offices here for the (seven) county tourism group, a plan largely conceived by the Congressman.
“The purpose of the organization is to promote tourism in the counties of Otsego, Schoharie, Herkimer, Montgomery, Fulton, Hamilton and Oneida.
“Joseph Schilling of Cooperstown, formerly the executive director of the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, will direct the program. The organization is financed through a $60,000 grant from the federal Economic Development Corporation, $5,000 in New York State Travel Bureau technical assistance and $20,000 from member counties based on population.
“Shortly after his 1972 election, Rep. Mitchell appointed a Task Force on Tourism, under the chairmanship of ex-Gloversville mayor Robert Best, and composed of specialists in tourism promotion from the seven counties.
The counties the tourism area has covered has changed over the years, but perhaps the biggest change was the name. In 2010, the Central-Leatherstocking Region became simply the Central New York Region.
TOUGH TOURISM SELL WHEN PLACES WERE CLOSED
While tourism was being promoted, New York was in the midst of an economic recession.
According to The Star of Aug. 1, “Glimmerglass State Park at Springfield will open on Saturday, August 2 and remain open through Labor Day.
“Word of the change in policy came Thursday from Assemblyman Peter S. Dokuchitz who said he had been informed of the move by the Albany Office of Parks and Recreation.
“Glimmerglass … was closed on May 22 and Dokuchitz immediately started a petition drive to collect signatures in support of a bill he co-sponsored with Minority Leader Perry B. Duryea.
“The request was to rescind the fee increases and the order for ‘weekend hours only’ at the park that had been announced by the Governor as an economy measure.
“Announcing the good news ‘particularly to many elderly citizens and resident in the county,’ the area legislator said that evidently the hundreds of petitions ‘were a great help to have the Governor come to our way of thinking.’
“‘There is a demand,’ he said, ‘by tourists coming to Cooperstown and the area, by senior citizens and by those living on fixed incomes for use of the park during week days when senior citizens were able to use their golden park passes only.’”
Heat waves don’t know weekends from weekdays, and as The Star reported on Monday, Aug. 4, the area was in an opening stretch of high heat and humidity. Glimmerglass recorded 1,900 visitors to the state park on Saturday, followed by 4,000 on Sunday.
“A return to the seven-days-a-week opening at Glimmerglass is scheduled for today, just in time for the heat wave.”
This weekend: our local life and times during the summer of 1895.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.