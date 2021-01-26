Backtracking: In Our Times: Sports, cheating and TV time were educational issues locally in 1961

Issues such as equal time for girls, cheating in school and student television watching habits were front and center in Oneonta during January 1961.
GIRLS PETITIONED FOR EQUAL TIME
“Oneonta Junior High School girls will participate in intra-mural activities in the Methodist Church Gym,” The Oneonta Star reported on Jan. 12. It seemed boys had all the privileges of gym time back then in after-school hours.
“The school board Wednesday night voted unanimously to honor a petition by 75 Junior High School girls requesting that such a program be set up.” The school, as well as Oneonta High School, was then located on Academy Street.
“The girls were complimented by Miss Edna Tripp, JHS principal, for the amicable and business-like manner in which they expressed their desire.
“Dr. Harold Hager, Superintendent of Schools told the board that an investigation into the situation uncovered the church gym as the most suitable place to hold the activities.” Long since covered over, there once was a gym in the basement at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St., just a short walk from the school.
“He said the hall will be rented until March 15 for the sum of $10. After that date, he said the girls will be taken outside for the activities.”
‘INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING’ TACKLED AN ISSUE OF CHEATING IN SCHOOL
Star readers of Jan. 20 found out, “The Echo, Oneonta High School’s newspaper, lashed out against cheating at the school today and urged the student body to ‘take the cure and break the cheating habit.’
“The editorial in today’s issue of the prize-winning high school newspaper said that the number of cheating ‘addicts in this school would shock teenage defenders.’”
Reprinted from the issue, the headline asks, “Are You Guilty?” The article concludes, “Whatever the charge, the sentence is the same. OHS must take the cure.” The charges ranged from first-to-third degree cheating. It added that cheating no longer shocked teenagers, as it was an accepted thing to do.
The Star reported, “Comments from several faculty members ran the gauntlet. Some maintain there is cheating. Others denied it. Most however conceded that the cheating did exist.
“Charles Belden, OHS principal said of the Echo staff, ‘It’s a good sign that the Echo editors are concerned with the problem and are doing something about it.’”
TIME WAS SPENT IN FRONT OF A SCREEN
The Star had a teen columnist in 1961, going simply by the name of Anne.
“Hi Teens,” began the entry on Jan. 23, “While President John Kennedy took the oath of office, a crowd of OHSans sat with sandwiches in hand, eyes glued to the television set. W. Clyde Wright loaned the set for the school for the presidential inauguration, and many students took advantage of the lunch hour to watch the event.”
At that time, Wright’s Electric was a popular appliance store in downtown Oneonta. Students watched in a classroom, as there was not yet a cafeteria at the school, but plans were in progress.
In the same Star edition, an article pointed out the enthusiasm for which students in the school district were enjoying TV being available.
“Serious enjoyment…That’s how one Oneonta elementary schoolteacher evaluated television’s worth to her students.
“The standard criticism of most teachers is that the medium interferes with students accomplishing their homework assignments.
“Others declare most of the programs on TV have a negative effect on the child, and while they might possibly seem enjoyable to the kids, certainly shouldn’t be taken seriously.
“Nevertheless Miss Elizabeth Grennell, sixth grade teacher at Center Street School not only describes TV as ‘serious enjoyment’ but actually turns it on for her youngsters during school hours.
“Of course there’s a catch. Actually what her pupils watch are educational programs, which come over Channel 6 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. several mornings a week.” The school had two sets at the time, donated by local citizens, and were used only for fifth and sixth grade students.
This weekend: The local education beat continues, in January 1931.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.