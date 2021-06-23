So far this year, the excitement about the summer Olympics has been generally feeble, compared to what it was 25 years ago.
Residuals of the COVID pandemic may have something to do with the lack of enthusiasm regionally, not to mention that the games will be in Japan, whereas in 1996 the contests were in Atlanta.
A good opportunity to take interest in the 1996 games was newsworthy to some in our area, as they participated in an event to generate the Olympic spirit.
With a dateline of Sidney, The Daily Star of June 13 reported, “If it seems like the Olympic torch has come a long way from Greece to pass through Central New York today on its way to Atlanta, it’s no farther than Jim Suriano’s personal voyage.
“The torch is on a 15,000-mile path to the Summer Olympic Games. Suriano is one of four from Sidney and seven from the area who will lace up their sneakers and don the official torchbearer’s white shirt, shorts and socks to take turns carrying the symbol of the eternal flame.”
Some of the participants carried the torch in Little Falls, while others, like Suriano, traveled to nearby Amsterdam for the honor.
Suriano, like all others, was nominated and ultimately selected to run with the torch for a kilometer, and pass it on. Suriano was thrilled by the experience, as he had recently gone through not only chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but back surgery as well. Suriano had been an avid runner, and had kept his enthusiasm level going strong during the down time, simply from people asking him when he’d be running again.
“‘I hope we can live up to the honor that the United Way has given us,’” Suriano said, of the local agency that nominated him and others for the torch run.
Also from Sidney, runners included Ward Mack, Thomas Mirabito Sr. and Jack Cribbs. The four of them were split in where they ran, in Amsterdam and Herkimer.
Not split up were runners from Otsego County, participating in Little Falls. The Star continued, “Two members of the Oneonta community and a Cherry Valley-Springfield High School senior will carry the Olympic torch.
“Tim Catella and Jeffrey Gardner will each bear the torch for just under a kilometer stretch.
“Joining the two men in the same general area will be Amy Crain, a CV-S runner who been a standout on the school’s track team for the past two years and the Section 4 champion in the 800-meter run.”
Oneonta’s two entrants had notable enthusiasm backing them up, as it was reported, “More than 60 members of the Hartwick College community will line the streets to cheer on Catella, director of facility services at Hartwick, and Gardner, a 1992 graduate of the college. Gardner is expected to pass the torch to Catella at some point on Albany Street in Little Falls.
“‘It’s like a dream come true,’ Gardner said. ‘I’ve thought about doing this for years.’”
As for the run, it was reported, “A banner greeted Gardner and his raised Olympic torch,” which partly read, “Believe in your dreams. They do come true.
“In seconds, Gardner met Catella. Their torches raised, the flame was passed. Catella paused for a moment to face his parents and the cheering mass of onlookers and then was off, taking the celebration with him and the Olympic flame a half-mile closer to Atlanta and the summer games.
“And though she didn’t carry a torch herself, Cherry Valley-Springfield senior Amy Crain served as an escort through the city of Little Falls, running alongside the torchbearers there for three miles.”
The local torchbearers were among 10,000 chosen nationwide to carry the eternal flame that burns in Greece. It was all part of Coca-Cola’s “Share the Spirit” program. Nearly all 50 states participated in the run. The run through New York began following Ohio and Pennsylvania, heading eastbound through Buffalo to Albany, and then on to Vermont.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
