Backtracking: In Our Times: Swimming holes, hoops and karaoke made for fun locally in August 1991

Whether it was fun at the old swimming hole, being taught basketball skills by the skilled, or taking singing to a whole new level, there was plenty of fun to be had by many during August 1991.
STILL MAKING A LOCAL SPLASH
“With the summer heatwaves coming and going,” The Daily Star reported on Aug. 7, “many people try to beat the heat swimming. And although beaches and pools have gained popularity in recent years, there are still those who say there is nothing like the old-fashioned swimming hole.
“Whether for reasons of easy accessibility, or freedom to do as they please, there are plenty of individuals at swimming holes throughout the region.
“David and Kathy Utter of Otego swim with their two sons … in the Susquehanna River by the dairy farm they operate.
“‘It is a lot cooler than it would be sitting at the Otego pool,’ David Utter said. ‘We had inner tubes down there, that you can’t have in the pool.’
“Utter said another benefit is that they can take their dog to the river with them.
“‘We take the canoe down too. You can swim, fish, boat, jump and skip rocks. And there’s no chlorine in it,’ he said.”
Many swimming holes were named in the article, including the Southside Oneonta dam, and locations on the Otego, Otsdawa and Butternut creeks, in addition to other locations along the Susquehanna near Colliersville, Unadilla and Sidney.
While swimming holes provided fun, local public officials did advise caution at these locations, such as sudden rises in water levels, water churns and uncertain depths of waterways, especially with rope swings and rocks on the bottom of rivers and creeks.
BASKETBALL SKILLS TAUGHT DURING A COACH’S VACATION
With a dateline of Sidney, The Star reported on Aug. 21, “Lou Carnesecca is famous among college basketball fans in the sweater-wearing, gravel-voiced coach at St. John’s University who storms up and down the sidelines exhorting instructions to his players and occasionally berating officials.
“When the legendary coach makes his yearly trek to Sidney, though, he prefers donning a casual sweatshirt and quietly stalking fish in a local pond or doing some skeet shooting on Franklin Mountain.
“‘I’ve made some nice acquaintances up here,’ said Carnesecca, who also finds time to instruct youths during his one week stay at Golden Valley Sport Camp. ‘They make you feel at home.’
“Carnesecca, the winningest coach ever at St. John’s who recorded his 500th victory last year, has sought peace and quiet in Sidney for the past 20 years. He was coaching the New York Nets in the old American Basketball Association when then Oneonta High School Athletic Director Tony Drago, whom he met at a coaching clinic, introduced him to Rosario ‘Soddy’ Mirabito, owner of Golden Valley. Mirabito’s son, Jeri, now runs the camp.
“As simple as Carnesecca’s week of country life sounds, he also tries to make his stint at Golden Valley unobtrusive. He said he’s just part of the staff, pitching in with advice on zone attacks or jump shots while giving the kids his basketball knowledge through four key words — concentrate, listen, move and execute.”
SINGING ADDED A DOSE OF SILLINESS
Star readers of Aug. 5 learned, “Kim Pearce-Schwed said she wasn’t afraid of dressing up in a spangled costume and belting out an out-of-tune song in front of a bar full of people.
“‘At first I was a little nervous, but then I decided it was sink or swim,’ she said. ‘I guess it’s the entertainer in me.’
“Pearce-Schwed, of Oneonta, was not performing a solo comedy act Thursday night at Boomer’s, the bar at the Oneonta Holiday Inn (now the Quality Inn). Instead she was one of 30 people who took the stage to participate in karaoke, a video singalong that is the fad of the day.” Karaoke is a Japanese word for “empty band.”
“Deejay Bill Watson — Mr. Bill to the karaoke faithful — said the quality of the acts varies, but crowd reaction is always charitable.
“‘Some people are good and some aren’t, but nobody makes fun of them,’ he said.”
This weekend: A skeleton raised many an eyebrow near New Berlin in 1921.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.