Backtracking: In Our Times: Teaching, war possibilities were local newsmakers in June 1950

Local education, communism and Korea were all major topics in news and conversations during June 1950.
FIRSTS FOR LOCAL HALLS OF KNOWLEDGE
“Masters degrees will be awarded to two area teachers at Oneonta State Teachers College commencement June 11 for the first time in the history of the college,” the Oneonta Star reported on June 2.
“The institution undertook a program about two years ago under which teachers already in the profession could work toward a master of science degree at summer school and night sessions.
“First to receive degrees from the college will be Mrs. Helen Gaffney, 9 Cherry St., who teaches a special ungraded class at the Junior High School, and Mrs. Vera Davis Hueston, Franklin, a teacher at Unadilla Central School.
“Oneonta State Teachers College will graduate 137 students at commencement exercises.”
The job outlook for teachers in 1950 was a mixed bag. The Star reported on June 18 that, “Oneonta State Teachers College is offering a six-week summer school course aimed to untangle the surplus of teachers on one hand and the shortage on the other. There is a teacher shortage and there isn’t.
“First, Albany State College for Teachers announces that its 1950 graduates will not walk into ready-made jobs. Only 171 of the more than 500 graduates have managed to get teaching jobs.
“Second, Oneonta State Teachers College says that it has placed nearly all its graduates. The only ones who do not have teaching positions are those who are still holding out for jobs in a certain place to be near their families.”
NEW SCHOOLS ON DRAWING BOARD IN ONEONTA
If those new teachers were holding out to work in Oneonta, there was some hope that they’d be working in newer schools.
The Star of June 14 said the, “Oneonta Board of Education will meet with Marcus T. Reynolds, Albany architect on June 26 for the final interview in a series with school architects before employing one to draw up preliminary plans for two new elementary schools in the city.
“Plans previously announced by the board call for the eventual construction of two $500,000 grade schools. One school, located in the River Street section, will eliminate the present River Street and Mitchell Street School buildings, and the other planned for Belmont Circle will serve the East End students and a portion of the present Center Street School students who reside south of Main Street.”
Unfortunately it would be a long wait for those teachers to work in new city schools. The latter school in the East End, which was changed in location, is the present Valleyview Elementary School, opened in 1957. The first, eventually named the Riverside Elementary School on Wilcox Avenue, opened in the fall of 1966.
COMMUNISM, KOREA ON MINDS OF TEACHERS AND ALL
Star readers of June 13 learned, “County Judge Joseph P. Molinari last night warned several hundred who gathered in Neahwa Park to take part in the Flag Day observance sponsored by the Oneonta Lodge, BPO Elks, that ‘Communism is no myth.’
“Characterizing the American flag as ‘at once a history, a declaration and a prophecy’ of the nation he asserted: ‘Today this glorious flag and all it represents is being flouted and assailed by a subversive element of about 55,000 members with more than half a million fellow travelers. They are extremely dangerous to the internal security of this nation.’”
A battle for security was in the works. The Star of June 25 reported, “Oneonta citizens from all walks of life are virtually unanimous in support of President Truman’s strong stand in support of South Korea, and believe that if it is maintained it will prevent, rather than provoke, a ‘shooting war’ with Russia.”
To shoot or not to shoot may have been the question. The Star reported, nonetheless on June 30 how, “U.S. Army and Air Force Recruiting Station in Oneonta is doing a land office business since the U.S. sent forces into the Korean war.
“Recruiting officers said the U.S. decision to aid Korea has spurred activity, and calls concerning enlistments have been pouring into the office. The station is in the process of preparing several volunteers for final enlistment.”
This weekend: another war, revisited locally, in June 1945.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
