Business news was mixed across our region in July of 1993. There were good and unfavorable reports being given.
Many will recall in the 1970s and ‘80s how sports stadiums had joined a trend of putting down artificial turf for the playing fields. However, that trend was turning.
As The Daily Star of July 2 reported, “Move over synthetic playing fields. Natural grass is taking over your turf.
“And a Delhi company is helping.
“For the first time ever, a natural grass soccer field was maintained indoors last month. The $2 million experiment at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. was in preparation for the 1994 World Cup Soccer Tournament, which will be played at nine U.S. sites next summer. All games must be played on natural grass, even those played at outdoor stadiums.
“‘No one has ever grown grass indoors before,’ said Scott Clark, owner of Burton Clark Excavating of Delhi. ‘Everybody wanted to do this but never tried.’
“Clark’s company, which specializes in sports construction, was responsible for putting the 100,000 square-foot and checkerboard together inside the Silverdome June 6.
“The Delhi company became involved with the project a year ago and is planning to put natural grass on top of artificial turf at the Meadowlands in New Jersey. Negotiations are in the works to do the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Both of them are outdoor stadiums.
“Clark’s crews have created fields across the country, both natural and artificial, including Hartwick College and the National Soccer Hall of Fame fields in Oneonta, and the company is currently working on the U.S. Olympic training site in San Diego, Calif.”
While business was good for the Delhi-based company, all was not well for another in Norwich. As The Star of July 16 reported, “Procter & Gamble announced plans Thursday to close 10 plants and cut 13,000 jobs worldwide, which could affect an already reeling Chenango County where Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals is the largest employer.
“Though P&G didn’t specifically say what sites will be closed or trimmed, some Chenango County officials have been waiting for the other economic shoe to be dropped by the Cincinnati, Ohio-based health and beauty products conglomerate.”
At that time P&G employed 1,236 people in the area at three Norwich area sites. It was Sept. 13 when the bad news broke, calling for 320 local positions to be cut.
While that business in Norwich was contracting, educational opportunities were expanding, as The Star of July 31 reported, “A day-long open house will be held today so the public can tour the new SUNY Morrisville Norwich Campus at 16 So. Broad St. in Norwich.
“The SUNY Morrisville Campus has been housed at Norwich High School since 1969 but is moving into a building constructed to take the place of the WKXZ/WCHN radio station and Carol Ann clothing building destroyed by a 1990 fire.
“A Thursday night ribbon-cutting kicked off the weekend-long celebration, which also included a breakfast and tour for local business, community and education representatives. SUNY Morrisville President Frederick W. Woodward said Thursday night that after 25 years of service, Chenango County residents deserve a college campus to call their own.”
As some know, IBM made many into millionaires in the Oneonta area and Southern Tier, if they bought the stock in the early 20th century. Unfortunately, that party was ending in the early 1990s, and many were feeling the hangover.
Star readers of July 23 learned, “Unfortunately Big Blue has left a lot of stockholders blue, but they’re not the only ones affected by IBM’s fall from financial grace.
“Little boys in blue uniforms — Boy Scouts — may also be feeling the pinch, at least in the Oneonta area.
“‘It sure has had an affect on us,’ said Thomas L. Wright, executive director of the Otschodela Council of the Boy Scouts of America. ‘This year was very painful, that’s for sure.’
“Wright said this year was painful to the tune of about $12,000. That’s how much the council that covers Otsego, Schoharie and Delaware counties lost when the computer giant cut its stock dividend this year. IBM continues to decline as it announced Tuesday it is coming off its worst ever quarterly loss — $8 billion.” Turbulent times were soon ahead for IBM facilities in Endicott.
