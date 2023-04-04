Tourism, fuel to get tourists and others from point A to point B, student housing, lumber and paper, and more were making business news in our area in early 1988.
TOURISM GOT A MORE SERIOUS LOOK
With a dateline of Cooperstown, The Daily Star of Jan. 11 reported, “The Otsego County Tourism Bureau is expecting to hire a full time tourism director by this spring to mark the first time the bureau, a volunteer group, has operated with paid staff.
“Two bureau members said Tuesday they are excited about the prospect of having a paid staff person because of the potential to expand the tourism industry in Otsego County.
“The main function of the tourism bureau’s executive director will be to create programs to enhance the county’s tourism industry, which now employs more than 2,000 on a payroll of more than $14 million annually.”
With more people coming to visit the region, they needed places to stay, and new options were opening up in 1988. Or in some cases, re-opening.
With a dateline of Davenport, Star readers of Jan. 23 learned, “Tables are set and rooms ready for travelers who want homelike overnight comfort.
“After almost a year, $15,000 worth of materials and hours of work, Bill Hodge and Stewart Wolrab have combined their managerial, culinary and other skills to turn an old tavern into a modest inn.
“The Davenport Inn rests on state Route 23 in Delaware County about 12 miles from Oneonta. The two-story building offers eight rooms and an apartment for overnight accommodations, plus American-style fine dining on the weekends.
“The building has been around since 1819, when it was ‘just a simple tavern,’ Hodge said.”
For those desiring more modern amenities, The Star reported on Jan. 2, “The Super 8 Motel on Route 23 on Oneonta’s Southside will open for business on Friday, Jan. 8.
“The 60-room motel includes two suites, 26 doubles, and 32 king-sized rooms.” Manager Gail Haines said she hoped the motel would attract business from truck drivers, businessmen and the parents of college students.”
To make travel and tourism move along, The Star of April 6 reported, “A Sidney-based oil company has plans to expand its service in the Oneonta market by acquiring Oneonta Oil & Fuel Co. Inc.” The headquarters at that time was found on Market Street at the former D&H Railroad depot, most recently occupied by the Stella Luna Ristorante.
“The Mirabito company has 14 convenience stores in Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties.”
STUDENT FLATS PROPOSED IN DOWNTOWN ONEONTA
More students at Oneonta’s two colleges were opting to live off campus, and local landlords were giving supply to their demand.
As Star readers of April 26 found out, “The city Zoning Board of Appeals Monday night agreed to allow the conversion of a Market Street warehouse into 22 student apartments.” They were soon occupied at 20-22 Market St.
Then on Dec. 1 The Star reported, “Three floors of vacant space above the Ruffino Mall stores at 222 Main St. may become apartments for about 40 students next year.
“Joseph Ruffino Jr. said he and his father have been working for some time on the plan to convert the second and third floors into 10 apartments.”
CONVERSIONS AND ACQUISITIONS MADE BY TWO LOCAL COMPANIES
According to The Star of April 19, “A town of Oneonta property owner has presented three new uses for the former Grossman’s property on Pony Farm Road to the town Planning Board. Grossman’s had been a lumber yard and home improvement store, recently closed.
“The board appointed a subcommittee at its…meeting to work with Edward May on his plans to have the following uses at the property: a printing firm, a mini-storage facility, and a wholesale nursery with greenhouse.”
Lastly, as reported in The Star’s Feb. 17 edition, with a dateline of Sidney, “Keith Clark, Inc. has brought two product lines from Schaeffer Eaton, a major competitor, allowing customers to order more of their calendar and record-keeping products from the company.”
The transaction allowed Keith Clark to buy the Schaeffer Eaton plant, then found in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
This weekend, a look back at our local life and times in April 1943.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.