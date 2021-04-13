Backtracking: In Our Times: Tragic ending to longtime Oneonta business in 1996

If a story was told of a longtime Oneonta business in a book, the last chapter was a bitter ending.
As told in The Daily Star of April 13, 1996, “A West-Nesbitt Feed Company employee was killed Friday afternoon while working at the plant.
“Craig Schamblin, 29, of Mount Vision was pronounced dead at the scene by Otsego County Coroner James Hurley.
“The Oneonta Fire Department responded to the Market Street plant at 2:52 p.m. According to the department, Schamblin was working with other employees in the elevator section on the roof of the plant at the time of death.
“Beyond saying Schamblin’s death was the result of ‘an accident involving plant equipment,’ the fire department report did not offer any details about the accident or whether the equipment Schamblin was working on had broken down.”
As if it wasn’t hard enough to take a loss of a co-worker on the job, news got worse for the rest of the employees only days following the accident.
The Star of April 19 reported, “After more than 70 years in business, West-Nesbitt Inc. in Oneonta closed Tuesday.
“Officials with the parent company in Canada said employees wouldn’t return to work after last week’s accident, production was down and the decision was made to close.
“But the local manager at the feed grain company defended the 24 workers and said closing was based on economic factors.
“‘I am extremely disappointed that the Canadian parent company is using the employees as an excuse to close the facility,’ said Doug Rockwell, manager of the Market Street plant. ‘It’s unjust and it’s cruel.’
“West-Nesbitt’s 24 employees included office staff, mill workers and truck drivers, company officials said. Wages ranged from $6 to $15 an hour.
“The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration which is investigating last week’s death … didn’t force West-Nesbitt to close.
“Employees did have a hard time with the death, Rockwell said. Monday morning, employees met and counselors were available to help cope with it, he said, but some couldn’t stay at work.
“Some employees didn’t want to work because the mill wasn’t in very good shape, he said.
“‘It’s been deteriorating for the last four years,’ he said. Some equipment needed safety improvements but the plant was as safe as any industrial facility, he said, and most employees wanted to keep their jobs.”
At the time, West-Nesbitt had between 300 and 400 customers, from owners of backyard horses to dairy farmers with herds of 100 or more. The company delivered in an area from Utica to Poughkeepsie.
The future of the buildings and property were uncertain following the closing.
The Canadian owners didn’t pay taxes and accrued penalties totaling $160,000 by 2001, as the site remained idle. The city began foreclosure proceedings in May 2001.
The end of the feed mill was growing closer, as The Star reported on May 16, 2002, that Otsego County had received a $600,000 state grant for demolition of the buildings.
It took until July 2003 for the demolition to begin, ending an era of a business founded by Foster West and Clark Nesbitt in 1926. As The Star of July 7 concluded, “Oneonta offered much to a feed business in the first half of the last century — not the least of which was a railroad hub in a prime location between Buffalo and New England.”
While the story of the imaginary book ended sadly, the book had a sequel.
While the West-Nesbitt business had ended, a new use of the site was being contemplated, and moved upon to reality.
On March 7, 2002, The Star reported, “A contract for sale … is nearing completion. The city of Oneonta … has been negotiating a sale of the property to Orpheus Theatre for the planned construction of a … performing arts center on the site.” We know it today as the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center.
This weekend: John Burroughs comes home for good in 1921.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.