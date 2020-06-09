Backtracking: In Our Times:Unusual local sights observed in June 1985

June 1985 was most certainly a visual month for events in our region, mostly routine but a few were surprising in nature.
In Oneonta, American Legion members had a new leader for meetings and events. Donna Padgett became the first woman commander at Post 259, and as The Daily Star on June 7 described it, “a position she got because she was the one willing to take it.”
A native Oneontan, Padgett served in the Navy Hospital Corps from 1963 to 1966. She had been a legionnaire since 1975, one of only four or five women at the time who paid dues to the local post, then having 613 members.
“‘This is mainly a men’s organization,’ the operating room nurse said Thursday, adding quickly, ‘at the moment.’
“‘Maybe I can recruit a few ladies now. I’m sure there are a lot of them out there who don’t even realize they’re eligible.’”
Another unusual visual in the area was an event reported in the Star on June 10.
“More than $400 was raised to fight muscular dystrophy in the Bedlam Bed Race Saturday, as part of the festivities that combined charitable fund-raising, a celebration of the arts and a salute to rural living on Main Street, Oneonta last week.
“The team from Custom Electronics beat out the Oneonta Lioness Club, the Bookhout Insurance Agency and Quality Cleaners in the bed race sponsored by the Oneonta Jaycees and WZOZ radio.”
The race took place in Neahwa Park, but the beds were first paraded down Main Street during the 1985 Festival of the Arts.
At the top of Maple Street at the corner of State Street, stood an empty lot. But not for much longer.
As the Star of June 11 reported, “A local developer thinks that Oneonta is ready for a touch of luxury.
“Lynn Parsons, president of Kar San Realty, wants to build 32 apartments on a 3.6-acre site on State Street and rent them for $625 a month. The apartments would fill a gap left by Old Main, for many years the only building of the State University College at Oneonta. Old Main was demolished in 1977.” Soon on the lot were today’s Old Main Apartments.
Meanwhile in Cooperstown, “sidewalk supervisors” had a sight to follow on lower Susquehanna Avenue, as Star readers of June 4 learned.
“Contractors began to lay steel beams Monday for the first floor of the new village gym being built…Construction officials said work is progressing rapidly.
“‘We are now pouring some foundation walls,’ said site superintendent Edward Gaynor. He said the gym will be completed by September 1986.” Plans were near perfection, according to today’s Clark Sports Center website, as a dedication ceremony took place on Oct. 5.
Not far from here on Main Street, a legend of baseball and a comedian then featured on Saturday Night Live were seen within the confines of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
The Star reported on June 12 how the Hall had an “unadvertised special” on Tuesday.
“While fans meandered in search of memories, Mickey Mantle and comedian Billy Crystal were on site taping a television special for this year’s All-Star game.”
It was called “A Comedy Salute to Baseball,” to be aired on NBC July 15. For Mantle, this was his first trip to Cooperstown since being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974.
“Fans who found out that Mantle was in the Hall waited for a chance to talk with him. During a break in the taping, Mantle came out and signed autographs.
In the scene taped, Mantle, who returned to the Hall, tried to open up a display case to try on his jersey once more. “He is caught by a security guard, played by Crystal, who recognizes Mantle after a double take. The guard is an old fan of Mantle’s, and the two sit down to watch a taped television recording of baseball clips and chat about the game.”
This weekend: Our local life and times in June 1930.
