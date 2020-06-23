Backtracking: In Our Times: Veteran honored, a web debut and river paddling made news in June 1995

l state highway got a new name, local tourism became accessible to the world, and a local man toured the Susquehanna — all 444 miles of it.
These were all part of our local life and times in June 1995.
VETERAN HONORED WITH HIGHWAY NAMING
“Three years in the Navy was just the beginning for Alfred J. Bleich,” the Daily Star reported on June 21. “In the past 20 years, he rose through the volunteer ranks of the state Veterans of Foreign Wars to be its commander, all the time working to unite veterans and support their causes.
“For his years of service to veterans and to the community, the 3rd District of VFW, which covers 14 counties including Otsego, has asked the state Legislature to name part of a highway in Bleich’s honor.
“The Senate last week approved a bill to name state Route 28 from Route 7 in Colliersville to U.S. 20 in Richfield Springs the ‘Past VFW Commander Alfred Bleich Highway.’ A similar bill is pending in an Assembly committee.”
Of Bleich, said T. William Bossidy, a past state VFW commander, “A tribute to this man is long overdue.”
NEW ON THE WEB
Daily Star readers on June 22 learned, “Tourists, travel agents and developers can now tap into the computer-based Internet and find out about Otsego County attractions, accommodations and resources.
“The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce and William Pierce Electronics in Oneonta have developed a ‘home page’ for the Internet, the world-wide computer-accessible information and communications network.
“The state’s ‘I Love New York’ program has a home page but Pierce and chamber officials believe Otsego may have the first tourism program in New York with its own Internet home page.
“‘It should really get the name out there for not only tourism but economic development,’ said Lori Butler, administrative assistant at the chamber, located on Carbon Street in Oneonta.”
Pierce had only recently started offering Internet service locally, arranging the home page for the county. A grant was in the works to support it.
TOURISM TOOK A PADDLE
“For Ted LaMonica it was the culmination of a dream,” the Star reported on June 24. “On June 14 the 56-year-old Southside Drive resident canoed out of the Susquehanna River and into Chesapeake Bay. Cooperstown and the start of his journey were nine days and 444 miles of paddling behind him.
“LaMonica paddled the entire length of the river. And, he did it by himself. ‘It was what I wanted to do for quite a few years.’”
He tried the journey once before in 1992, unsuccessfully. LaMonica had plenty of experience, including 26 finishes in the General Clinton Canoe Regatta.
“‘I went the first week in October, thinking I wanted the cool weather. It rained for three days and two nights. In Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, I called my wife and said ‘come get me.’ It wasn’t any fun.
“But the dream didn’t die. ‘I did a lot of paddling in Canada and the Adirondacks when I was younger, when we did it a week at a time. I kind of missed that.’ So after competing in this year’s Regatta, LaMonica started packing for his trip down the river.”
A good portion of the trip was incident-free, but that changed after Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
“I was expecting deeper water and a bigger river, but I wasn’t expecting the dangerous white water I ran into,” he said.
Not only were there a few close calls on the river, but on shore as well.
Sleeping under his canoe one night he woke to a strange noise. It turned out to be a bear, but luckily a bit of a shy one, as LaMonica began banging the canoe with his paddle and blowing a whistle he had, which helped in making the bear retreat.
“Looking back, the journey doesn’t seem that long. ‘I was so busy the time went by so fast it didn’t seem to take that long,’ he said. ‘I saw so many changes along the way. After all these years, I’ve finally done it.’”
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
