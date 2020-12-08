Backtracking: In Our Times: Votes, money provided new ‘homes’ for many in late 2000

A general theme during the month of December 2000 was “new homes,” in a variety of ways.
There was local reaction to new residents for 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, plans for a new county nursing home were given the go ahead, and two local historical societies found their homes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION SAGA COMPLETED
After weeks of suspense, readers of The Daily Star on Dec. 14 found out about a controversial election being decided by high courts.
“The U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision Tuesday not to allow a recount of votes in Florida in the disputed presidential election smacks of partisanship and may compromise the nation’s judiciary, according to some local scholars.”
Bottom line, George W. Bush was declared the winner after Vice President Al Gore conceded.
“‘As far as I know, the judges don’t carry guns,’ said Sugwon Kang, professor of political science at Hartwick College in Oneonta. ‘Ultimately, they depend on the trust of the people, and I don’t see how that trust can do anything but erode as a result of this.’
“‘What the U.S. Supreme Court told the Florida Supreme Court on Saturday was, ‘Stop counting those ballots, because we don’t want to see them,’ Kang said. ‘They did that because if the votes had been counted and it could be shown that Gore had more, the ruling the court issued Tuesday would have looked ridiculous.’
“Cooperstown Mayor Wendell Tripp, former editor of ‘New York History,’ said, before the election, he thought the nation needed to reform its Electoral College system. Now, after watching the irregularities in Florida and the battle for electors, he’s even more convinced that reform must come.”
MEADOWS PLAN GOT A GO-AHEAD FROM STATE
“New York state has approved a certificate of need for Otsego County’s new $21.9 million nursing home,” The Star reported on Dec. 8.
“If all goes according to schedule, construction will begin next year and the facility will open its doors by April 1, 2003.” We know it today as the Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, but it opened under the name Otsego Manor.
“Carl Higgins, chairman of the county board and its Meadows Project Committee, said he was ‘ecstatic and relieved’ when he heard the news Wednesday. ‘We expected it would be approved, but you never know until you get the official word,’ he said.
“The 120,000 square-foot facility will be situated on what is now an 18.6-acre corn field off of state Route 28, just south of Cooperstown. Higgins noted that work on the site has already begun, with crews performing soil-percolation and archaeological tests this week.”
HISTORY LIVES HERE
“The Bainbridge Historical Society has a permanent home on South Main Street,” The Star reported on Dec. 16.
“In late October, the historical society purchased the Algonquin Grange Hall for $1, said Charles Lord, president of the society and town historian. Organizations that had been using the building, such as the Bainbridge Rotary Club, will continue to do so, he said.
“Having acquired a building, the historical society will consolidate operations.
“Members have already started to move the historical collections, which were scattered around the area, awaiting a home, to the building located at the corner of Walnut Avenue.
“Likewise, monthly meetings will no longer take place at the Truman House, which allowed the society to use space.”
Meanwhile another historical society with a similar story, was closing in on a new home, as reported by The Star on Dec. 2.
“The Greater Oneonta Historical Society is looking for a permanent home. After inspecting several city properties, society members have narrowed their search to the former Galinn’s Jewelers property, a three-story building at 183 Main St.
A deal was soon reached with the building’s owner, Carl Puylara. The building matched the criteria a search committee had established. The site was unlike the other six properties under consideration, as they were all houses, none of which was big enough to house and display all the archival materials the society had accumulated over the years.
Society President Sally Mullen was heading up a fundraising committee so the building could be purchased outright.
This weekend: Local life and times around Sidney in December 1920.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
