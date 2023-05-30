Fifty years from now a historian may be writing about big news of the day in May 2023.
The historian will likely cover stories about a national debt ceiling problem and a massive migration northbound from the Mexican border. Locally, it could be about the sudden closure of the Market Street parking garage.
In 2023, this entry looks back 50 years in May and quite coincidentally, the parking garage made news. Locally, we dealt with urban renewal. The Watergate scandal was the national topic and talk around town.
As The Oneonta Star of May 1, 1973 reported, “President Nixon told the nation Monday night he accepts final responsibility for the Watergate scandal that led him to accept the resignation of H.R. Haldeman, John D. Ehrlichman and Atty. Gen. Richard G. Kleindienst.”
Local reaction came in the same edition of The Star. “Several persons questioned on Main Street said they ‘don’t know what to think.’ and most feel the Watergate scandal was ‘senseless and foolish.’
“Others turned up their nose and said, ‘they’re all a bunch of crooks’ and kept walking toward their destinations.”
Elsewhere reported that day, “Addressing a crowd of nearly 200 people at SUCO’s College Union Ballroom, Bill Beutel, anchorman for the WABC-TV news, last night commented for nearly an hour on the ‘thing called Watergate.’
“Throughout his speech, which ran the gamut of issues from Watergate to the Vietnamese war, the Russian Wheat Deal and the current involvement in Cambodia, Beutel kept referring to Nixon’s orientation toward power.
“‘He seems to have gathered people around him who believe that they are above the law. They are enamored with power, and its uses — any means could be used to get and expand their power,’ Beutel said.”
Later that month The Star of May 29 reported, “A local Republican political leader told a large crowd at Memorial Day services in Oneonta yesterday that ‘the democratic system can absorb all the Watergates and emerge stronger.’
“County Representative David Brenner said, ‘From the Watergates will come watersheds of self-criticism, agonizing appraisals, better laws, much needed reforms, and a stronger democratic system.’”
In urban renewal news in downtown Oneonta, The Star of May 1 reported, “There is some movement in city and urban renewal circles to add another deck to the city’s proposed parking facilities.
“A third level is likely to be a prime item of discussion when various city boards get together Wednesday night to a public unveiling of parking garage plans drawn up by the city engineering office.
“Present plans call for a ground level and second story, with the whole structure accommodating 280 cars. Estimated cost is $800,000.
“But the plans, City Engineer John Buck says, are designed so a third level could be added any time. Estimated cost of the additional level which would handle 140 cars, is $350,000.”
As The Star of May 3 reported on the plan unveiling, “City Mayor James Lettis is pushing for the three levels.
“‘I feel we should go for the 420 car structure, if we save a penny now, we may have to spend 10 cents later.’
“Many merchants would like to see as much parking as possible in the lot between Water and Market Streets, especially since some of the present lots in the city are being used for development.”
Not far from this proposed structure, The Star of May 8 told readers, “Improvement work on Market and Prospect Streets began Monday and until December the road will be in various states of disrepair.
“The two street complex as it exists will be modified into a continuous drive.
“When the city attracts a major developer to the downtown, Broad Street will be eliminated and Market-Prospect Street will be the southern boundary between Chestnut Street extension and South Main Street.
“The re-alignment construction will cost $465,000. The contractor is Cerasano Construction of Endicott.
