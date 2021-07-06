Backtracking: In Our Times: While students vacationed, local education advanced in July 1966

The students and teachers may have been on summer vacation, but all was not quiet at our area schools and colleges during July 1966.
Renovations, construction and plans for the fall were well underway.
As reported in the July 16 edition of The Oneonta Star, “Work will begin in two weeks at St. Mary’s School on plans for major renovations and modernization of the building’s structural facilities.
“Msgr. Joseph P. Conway, St. Mary’s pastor, announced Friday that modernization plans have been approved by the city engineer’s office. Msgr. Conway said contracting bids will be awarded within two weeks.
“Work on the 40-year-old school building is expected to be completed before the school re-opens in September.
“A new entrance stairwell to the ground floor will be built, windows and doors will be replaced throughout the building, and toilets and showers will be replaced on the ground floor,” among other renovations. The school opened in 1924.
Meanwhile in Oneonta’s public schools, “Blessed with fine construction weather, progress at Oneonta’s two new elementary schools is right on schedule,” The Star reported on July 18.
“Oneonta is constructing two new schools. Each costs about $1 million. Greater Plains School is located at the end of West End Avenue and Riverside School on Wilcox Flats in the Sixth Ward.
“Currently men are finishing woodwork, sanding and have partially installed kitchen equipment.
“The two new schools will accommodate pupils now attending River St., Mitchell St., Chestnut St., Plains, Plains Annex and West Oneonta Schools.” The new schools were set to open on Sept. 7.
Not all building that summer involved bricks and mortar. Better skills were also on the agenda for improvement.
As Star readers of July 20 learned, “Twenty-two Oneonta elementary school teachers have completed a two week workshop dealing with methods of improving student reading ability.
“The workshop, held at Oneonta Junior High School, was directed by Mrs. Margaret Deal, reading specialist for Oneonta public schools.
“Mrs. Deal said the purpose of the workshop was to give teachers practice in diagnosis of individual student difficulties.
“After these student weaknesses are pinpointed the teacher can devote more time to improving the student’s skill in his weak areas.”
Local residents had to be living in seclusion not to notice the two colleges growing rapidly before their eyes. One local educator put some actual numbers behind the continuing expansion of the colleges and life around the city.
It was reported in The Star of July 26 how, “Oneonta’s population has been greatly affected by expanding Hartwick College and State University College. Without college enrollments, the population pattern in Oneonta would be typical for the state and the nation,” according to Dr. Cherry Kinsey, a sociology professor at SUNY Oneonta.
“College students play an important role because they make up 28 per cent of Oneonta’s population of 14,531. Attending in SUCO in 1966 were 2,759; at Hartwick were 1,303. In 1960, when the regular census was conducted they made up 16 per cent of the population.”
Also on the college front, returning to bricks and mortar for a moment, Star readers of July 23 found out, “A substantial gift has been received by Hartwick College from Miss Bernice Saxton of Oneonta in memory of her father, Andrew B. Saxton. A journalist and poet, Saxton was the editor of The Oneonta Herald for many years, at first a competitor and later a sister publication of The Oneonta Star.
“The four story Georgian brick structure contains 108 dormitory rooms and will open its doors for the first time this fall to accommodate 235 women. The building had previously been given the unofficial name of Seneca Hall.”
This weekend: What a sight it must have been around our area during July 1896.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.