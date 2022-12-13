Women were making some notable strides across our region — among other events — during our life and times in December 1977.
In Schoharie, for example, as The Daily Star reported on Dec. 8, “There may not be anything unusual about a company which produces plastic parts for computers, moon rockets and medical equipment. Except, that is, when that company is located in rural Schoharie County and is run by three women.
“Virginia Kintz and her daughters Virginia Lee Kintz and Susan McGiver say they get along very well in the male dominated plastics and computer field.
“They run the HARVA Company. Started by Mrs. Kintz and her husband Harry in 1949, the plant began in a big old red horse barn on Fair Street in Schoharie which still serves as the company’s headquarters.” The company is now owned by a Massachusetts firm and has an operation on Caverns Road in Howes Cave.
As The Star reported on Dec. 20, “For the first time in its history, the Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce will be headed by a woman.
“Ruth Maloney, president of J.J. Maloney Co., was elected to the Chamber presidency Monday by the organization’s board of directors.
“Mrs. Maloney is no stranger to establishing firsts in the Oneonta business community. A few years ago, she became the Chamber’s first woman director.”
With a dateline of Worcester, The Star of Dec. 22 reported, “The Worcester Town Board will come up with a first on Jan. 1, when Nancy Milavec takes her seat. Nancy, a Democrat, is the first woman ever to serve as a councilman (the term Nancy prefers).
Aside from women in leadership, there were other area developments that month.
In Norwich, as The Star reported on Dec. 8, “Officials of the Sunbeam Corp. and of Bennett-Ireland Inc. have refused to discuss the status of negotiations of Bennett-Ireland by Sunbeam, declining to comment on reports that an agreement for the sale was reached Wednesday.
“But a Sunbeam spokesman confirmed that the company was seeking to acquire Bennett-Ireland, which would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sunbeam.
“Bennett-Ireland, with offices and factories in Norwich, is the nation’s leading manufacturer of glass fireplace enclosures.” At that time Bennett-Ireland had more than 300 employees in Norwich.
In Bainbridge, The Star of Dec. 19 told readers, “A $40,000 federal grant is resulting in the transformation of the Bainbridge Town Hall Theater which the Jericho Arts Council hopes will result in a revitalization of that village’s business district.
“The theater has been idle for nearly a decade, and the arts council, a non-profit organization, undertook the project last year to renovate the one-time movie place.
“The group envisions utilizing the hall for a school, and for professional performances, as well as a center for art and craft exhibits.”
With a Walton dateline, as The Star of Dec. 21 reported, “Plans for a new building for the Delaware County Association for Retarded Children (ARC) remain on the drawing board as discussions continue on ‘how much building can be built within the dollar limits of the county board,’ Stephen Helfgott, ARC director, said Monday.
“The project, to be built on Route 10 in the town of Hamden near the New York State Electric and Gas building, was originally estimated to cost $868,000, including provisions for the county Cooperative Extension.”
Finally, with a Delhi dateline and reported on Dec. 20, “It wasn’t exactly on the scale of the Mayors Cup Soccer Tournament in Oneonta, but more than 100 Delhi Tech students competed Friday for honor in a number of lesser sports at the campus Activity Center.
“It was, in fact, the kind of relaxed-before-finals event common on many campuses at this time of year, and had the added attraction that local winners will go on to regional contests — and from there, to nation wide playoffs.
“The sports? Pool, ping pong, chess, backgammon, bowling and foosball.”
Regarding foosball, “It’s only recently become popular; it’s found in bars and recreational rooms where pool tables and pinball machines formerly ruled.”
Regional playoffs for winners were set to continue in Binghamton on Feb. 9-11, 1978.
This weekend, a Christmas pageant and baseball made news in Cooperstown in December 1937.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
