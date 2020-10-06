Backtracking: In Our Times: World Series opener ‘just another game’ for Konstanty in 1950

Many know that old saying about small communities “pulling in their sidewalks” at the end of the day.
It may have been earlier than usual on one day in early October 1950, but this seemed to be the case for Worcester, as well as Oneonta.
All for a good reason. As The Oneonta Star reported on Oct. 4, “Behind the seemingly placid exterior of this quiet little Otsego County village, lies a tense, hopeful feeling, for Worcester’s ‘boy,’ big Jim Konstanty, is scheduled to open the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies this afternoon against the formidable New York Yankees.
“Jim, who hasn’t started a game this year, pitched in 74 games to break the seven-year-old record of 70 hung up in 1943 by Ace Adams of the Giants. Generally regarded as the greatest relief hurler of all time, the big right-hander finished the season with a mark of 16-7.”
So a reliever became a starter, and that came as a bit of a surprise to many Konstanty followers across the region.
“Business will be at a standstill here today,” The Star continued, “as all ears turn toward the radio. Seating room around the available television sets will be at a premium. Several residents will be in Shibe Park this afternoon, including Andy Skinner, Konstanty’s now renowned pitching coach.
“Others will try to attend games in Yankee Stadium, feeling that the scarcity of seats and the hotel situation in Philadelphia will be a drawback.
“Store owner Carl Brownell said, ‘I had a premonition that (Coach Eddie) Sawyer might pull one out of the bag. I’m going to try to go to New York, but anyone would be crazy to try to get into Philadelphia.’”
In addition to being a ball player, Jim Konstanty was a merchant in Oneonta, as he had a sporting goods store, then found at 29 Dietz St. So Oneontans also had ears piqued and eyes peeled on the game that afternoon.
Oneonta, like Worcester, took on a ghost town feel for a while. According to The Star of Oct. 5, “It was neither a buyer’s nor a seller’s market in Oneonta’s business district yesterday afternoon. Reason: there wasn’t any market.
“Between 1 p.m. and 3:17 p.m. any Main Street customer could safely enter any store without exposing himself to sales pressure.”
Thankfully, “For two hours and 17 minutes the police department phones did not ring. Conduct throughout the city was perfect … no family fights, no lost dogs, no complaints on leaf bonfires, no motor vehicles bashed up. The 38th parallel (Korea) vanished in favor of the outfield fence. Whether MacArthur will cross the parallel became less important than whether a Philly line drive would cross the fence.
“Verily, it was a good world until 3:17 p.m. Then gloom written on the faces of hitherto happy citizens. Too bad! Merchant Jim Konstanty of Oneonta pitched a wonderful game but…
“It was a rueful crowd of Konstanty fans who filed out of Jim’s Sport Shop … after the game. They had gathered in the place of business to root for Jim. Manager George (Zeke) Zelie, former great basketball player for Hartwick College, was the biggest rooter of the crowd, and was visibly affected by the 1-0 loss suffered by his boss.”
Like Jim Konstanty or not, it would be a safe guess that Yankee fans felt otherwise. Philly fans were saddened but they appreciated their local hero on the diamond.
In fact once the World Series was over, Konstanty was paid tribute for his good year. The Star of Wednesday, Oct. 11, informed readers of a welcome home dinner on Saturday at the Worcester Inn. It was sponsored by the village’s Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club. There were 110 in attendance, and two represented Oneonta. Fellow city merchant Jerry B. Wilson led group singing at the event. Former Major League pitcher Dick Fowler also attended.
Konstanty told the audience, when Sawyer had asked him to start the first game, Konstanty reacted that, “it’s just another game.”
On Saturday: We’ll walk a beat with area police in the fall of 1930.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson's column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
