Backtracking: In Our Times: Yellowjackets ended greatest season as champions in 1960

Those hungering for basketball this March have had to rely on “classic” games aired on cable sports stations, or television networks on weekend afternoons.
This entry will follow suit locally, with a true “classic” played 60 years ago.
As The Oneonta Star reported on March 24, 1960, “A matchmaker’s dream will be realized on the Syracuse War Memorial court Saturday when Oneonta and Syracuse Central Tech face each other for the Class AA Section 3 championship in what’s being billed as the ‘Meetin’ of the Unbeaten.’
“Possessor of a best-ever string of 18 victories, the Jackets head for the big one an underdog to a Central team that has put together 20 straight successes in sweeping its way to the final round.
“Tony Drago, while having built a smooth-clicking Jacket starting five, has centered his scoring punch up front on the height advantage of his two big men, 6-6 Bob Turrell who’s averaging better than 21 points a game and 6-2 Jim Konstanty, owner of a 12 point average.”
Coach Drago told The Star that the team was as “ready as we’ll ever be,” and had cut down on drill time to let his team become well rested for Saturday’s contest.
To those who’ve seen the film “Hoosiers,” you can visualize a similar pool of cars and a line of buses leaving OHS on Academy Street at 5 p.m., winding along rural state Routes 80 and 12, and U.S. 20 to the “Salt City,” for an 8 p.m. tip-off.
The game started a little late as The Star reported, “A crowd of 5,445, including early 1,000 wildly screaming Oneontans, were set to head scratching as both teams took the floor dressed in blue uniforms. In an omen of things to come, the Syracusans lost the battle of the blues, as tourney officials refused to start the game until (coach Ed) Lukens could provide the proper home-team white shirts for his operatives.” They ended up borrowing white uniforms from the Onondaga Central School team that had played earlier in the day.
For those unable to make the trip, the game was recorded and played back on Sunday on WDOS. The only spoiler alert you might have had was to cover your ears from the returning carpool in the middle of the night.
Star readers reveled in the news on Monday, March 28 as, “They were only some country bumpkins from a D&H roadstop called Oneonta, a hickish basketball team that would be the number 21 pushover for a Syracuse Central Tech quintet that could do no wrong.
“But Syracusans holding that view were in for a rude awakening Saturday night as, before they could fathom what strange doings were going on in their beloved War Memorial, these fly-by-night Yellowjackets had soared to a 12-0 lead in six minutes and then literally fought off a Central challenge to cop the prized Section 3, Class AA championship by a 64-53 score.
“The delirious scene that followed the game-ending buzzer did best to show the happy conclusion of the greatest season an Oneonta High School team ever had in any sport, one in which the Jacket cagers never had to suffer the sting of defeat.”
Among the joyful pandemonium in the locker room following the game, coach Drago told The Star and his team, “‘Defense, that’s what won it for us. I told you I knew we could score against Central. But just as has been the case all year long, it was the boys’ terrific work on defense that was the big factor in beating Central.’
“‘Let me say that this squad has been a pleasure to work with. They’re a good bunch of thinkers, they listened to orders and had the ability to get themselves up for the big ones. They made my job an easy one.’”
The Star had a “Teen Talk” columnist in Mary Anne Murray at the time, and on March 28 she reported of a celebration dinner for the team, set for Saturday, April 2 at the Oneonta Elks Club. A fitting conclusion for a team that claimed victory in the city that invented the 24-second clock.
