Backtracking: In Our Times:

There was no way to escape “pop culture” locally in the summer of 1985.
There was a soft drink debate, vaudeville on the baseball diamond, the mini-van and the Peace Ribbon — all the talk of local residents.
WHICH COKE WAS IT?
From The Daily Star of July 1 it was reported, “Coca-Cola drinkers across the nation have been sowing the seeds of rebellion over the company’s formula change in the carbonated soft drink, but in Oneonta, the grumblings are being drowned out by the snap and fizz of another new Coke being tapped.
“Local beverage distributors and restaurants say their customers have complained about the change, but gripes don’t seem to be affecting sales.
“Coke sales in Oneonta have increased 15 percent since the new Coke arrived in the area several weeks ago, according to Ron Smith, manager of North Eastern Coca-Cola Bottling Plant on Browne Street. That almost doubled the national increase claimed by Coca-Cola officials of an eight percent increase in shipments over the previous year.
“‘I am noticing some people who always bought Coke aren’t buying it,’ said Ed Johnston, manager of the Center Street Food Store. ‘But somebody must be buying it.’
“The new formula, Smith said, is basically sweeter than old Coke. Researchers stumbled on it while developing Diet Coke, and test marketed the product in the South, where it received wide-spread approval — and ‘the best got better,’ according to Smith. ‘It was a bold move on Coca-Cola’s part, but I think it’s going to pay off. They put a lot of money into it, which helps.’”
‘FOWL’ BALL ATTRACTED DAMASCHKE CROWDS
Baseball, on the major and minor league levels, was looking to become more entertaining to fans between innings during the 1980s, and Oneonta got a first taste of the departure from dull.
Star readers learned on July 8, “Like the Vaudevillians of a half century ago, the ‘Famous Chicken’ lugs his suit of feathers from city to suburb to backwater dots over the expanse of the continent.” The character was first known as the San Diego Chicken.
“His pantomimes of bat-blind umpires, slap stick clumsiness and crazed fans, all done in a ridiculous yellow and orange chicken suit, have brought howls of laughter to over 51 million people over the last 11½ years.”
For Oneonta Yankee fans on a Saturday, following thunderstorms, more than 1,500 came to see the chicken — about a thousand more than typical attendance on a Saturday night.
Ted Giannoulas was the man inside the suit.
“‘I think I’ve done a lot for the game. I’ve brought people out to the park who have never been to the ballpark. I have 90 seconds to make people laugh without a word of dialog, and I do. I get my feedback right away.’”
SHARING THE ROAD WITH NEW STYLE OF VEHICLE
If you could find one to buy, the mini-van was the new “big thing” for motor vehicles in the 1980s, locally and nationally.
The Star reported on July 25, “William F. Burr Jr., general manager of Royal Chrysler on state Route 23, said Chrysler Caravan and Voyager mini-vans are selling out faster than he can order them. The mini-vans are a big item for families because they have plenty of room, he said, but handle easily.
“Stephen Duval of Roger Karns Ford on state Route 23 said Ford mini-vans have also drawn a lot of attention, and appeal to customers because they can be used for either passenger or cargo, can carry heavy loads, and have a good towing mechanism.
Country Club Chevrolet and Otsego Automotive in Oneonta’s West End also reported having a hard time supplying the demand of the newest style of transportation.
THE PEACE RIBBON READY TO UNROLL
Our area participated in a national event, according to The Star of July 31.
“The Peace Ribbon, a collection of more than 7,000 sewn panels from the 50 states and abroad, each with its own unique plea for peace, will be wrapped around the Pentagon, the Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. this Sunday.”
The idea was to bring attention to the leaders of the world that any thoughts of a nuclear war were unacceptable.
“The Oneonta area contributed 104 panels to the ribbon, according to Molly Swain, organizer of the local effort. A small group of contributors will travel to Washington to help unfold it.
“‘People have been very anxious to be a part of this,’ she said. ‘They are not the kind of people who will go out and stand on Main Street, or march in a parade. But they wanted to send a very personal message.’”
This weekend, it’s back to school time in 1895.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Tuesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.