A major groundbreaking, openings, closings, hirings and layoffs among Oneonta area businesses described the spectrum of economic news during December 1981.
A GOOD OMEN AT
GROUNDBREAKING
“Developers bulldozed aside over two years of speculation and controversy Thursday,” The Daily Star reported on Dec. 4, “in breaking ground for an $8 million shopping mall on Oneonta’s Southside.
“The developers, Pantlin Associates of Paramus, N.J., said plans call for the 38-store mall to open during the fall of 1982. The mall will include J.C. Penney and K-Mart department stores as well as a Victory supermarket.
“The Oneonta Town Planning Board allowed for the ceremonies to proceed even though developers have not been granted a building permit. Approval of a permit appears to hinge on the outcome of a challenge from homeowners near the mall.”
The permit was eventually granted, and the mall opened in the summer of 1983. Notable during the ceremony was the finding of a horseshoe, which some consider a sign of good luck.
DOWNTOWN STORE
WENT OUT OF BUSINESS
One of the first notable signs of the effect the new mall would have on downtown Oneonta was reported on Dec. 3 as, “Henderson’s Clothing Store, 175 Main St., Oneonta is going out of business, owner Theodore Bard said Wednesday.
“He would not comment on whether the store may relocate in the proposed … Southside mall on Route 23.
Henderson’s had apparently accumulated some back taxes, and was having a going-out-business-sale. It never relocated following the closing in early 1982.
BUSINESS DOWNTURN
IDLED MANY WORKERS
Star readers also learned on Dec. 4, “The struggling Delaware and Hudson Railway recently laid off 10 percent of its workforce in the wake of a dramatic downturn in business this fall.”
William Boardman, general chairman of the United Transportation Union, said the Oneonta yards were spared any cuts in the latest round of layoffs.
“‘I haven’t heard of any cuts in the Oneonta yards,’ Boardman said. ‘The Oneonta operation has already been cut to the bone, there isn’t anything left there to trim.’”
Not far from the Oneonta railroad yards came more unfavorable news, as The Star reported on Dec. 8, “Oneonta’s Corning Glass Works of River Street will stop production and lay off approximately 73 employees Christmas Week.”
It was called temporary, as the story concluded, “The Oneonta plant is the only Corning plant in the nation producing disposable laboratory ware used for tissue culture work. The plant plans a significant expansion in 1983 to accommodate its growing business.”
DESPITE RECESSION,
SOME WERE HIRING
“New York Telephone in Oneonta intends to hire more than 100 people in connection with the opening of a directory assistance bureau next June,” The Star reported on Dec. 11.
“The bureau is being created to handle an overflow of directory assistance calls in the 914 Area Code, which includes the Delaware County townships of Andes and Middletown as well as the state’s Mid-Hudson region.
“At least some of the jobs may go to some 35 operators who were forced to retire or relocate two years ago when the company closed its traffic office in Oneonta. Some of the other jobs will be part time.
“The new bureau will be located in the second floor of the company’s office at 17 Elm St. The company has already brought computer equipment to Oneonta for the bureau. The computers must now be wired.”
Elsewhere, The Star told readers on Dec. 7, “A restaurant will open at the 76-year-old Cathedral Farms home on Routes 23 and 205 in the Town of Oneonta this month, owner Martin Patton said Sunday.
“Patton, also owner of the Farmhouse Restaurant in Oneonta’s East End, expected the Cathedral Farms restaurant to open either a couple of days before Christmas or the day after.
“The restaurant will seat 400 guests in several dining rooms on its two floors. The dining rooms will overlook the back lawn where four peacocks will roam near the fountain area. There is also a forest that includes 200 types of trees.
“In 1942, Jenny Buckley, the wife of former owner Henry, asked her friends to donate one tree to her husband’s 75th birthday gift.”
The grounds are now used as a seasonal baseball camp for youth.
On New Year’s Eve, an economic outlook for our area in 1927.
Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson’s column appears twice weekly. On Saturdays, his column focuses on the area before 1950. His Wednesday columns address local history 1950 and later. If you have feedback or ideas about the column, write to him at The Daily Star, or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com. His website is www.oneontahistorian.com. His columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns/.
Ask Mark...
Have you ever had a question about a history-making event or a prominent person in our area and didn't know where to find the answer? Well, we've got an expert who might be able to help you. Historian Mark Simonson has spent many years chronicling major local happenings, and he's ready and willing to dive into The Daily Star archives for answers, which will appear in this newspaper and online at www.thedailystar.com.
Write to him at "Ask Mark," The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820 or email him at simmark@stny.rr.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.