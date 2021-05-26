Backtracking: In Our Times:

Many will be getting away this weekend. Some will be traveling good distances, while others will stay closer to home.
Betty and Wilbur Davis used to love getting away from the big city, to our area.
If it’s a state park some will go to locally, there are the traditional favorites, such as Gilbert Lake, Glimmerglass, Oquaga Creek or Chenango Valley.
A new option became available 20 years ago with a new park in Westford.
“In a ceremony on Saturday witnessed by about 120 people, Gov. George E. Pataki announced the establishment of the state’s newest park on a 150 acre site,” according to The Daily Star of Aug. 6, 2001.
“The hilltop property was named for the couple who donated the land, Betty and Wilbur Davis.
“Phillip Strong, Westford town supervisor, said the couple bought the property about 45 years ago. ‘They were here whenever they could be,’ he said.
“The park, Strong said, is located off Davis Road between county Route 36A and Peeters Road. About two-thirds of the property is forested. The remaining acreage on the site, which was heavily farmed in the early 1900s, is rolling meadow. A small pond is also part of the park property.”
In addition to the gift of land, a $660,000 endowment was made for the operation and maintenance of the site.
At the start, maintenance wasn’t too extensive. The park was good for all-season hikes, bird watching and enjoying the scenery.
That changed in only a few years, as readers of The Star of June 17, 2006 learned, “On a hill in Westford with a spectacular view to the west, a cottage in the Betty and Wilbur Davis State Park was officially opened Friday.
“The 1,000 square-foot long cabin is one of two that will open this summer. Edward Heinrich, regional director of the state Parks Central Region, said three more cottages will be completed in the fall.”
The cabin that opened that day could accommodate eight guests. “Although it’s rustic, it is not primitive. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, microwave, dishes and utensils, and the wooden furniture inside is handcrafted.
“Logs for the cottage were provided by Lok-N-Logs, and several contractors and subcontractors worked on the project, Heinrich said.”
The day the first cabin opened just happened to be Wilbur Davis’ 95th birthday. State and local officials, as well as many other well wishers, gathered for a ribbon-cutting event.
While it may have been Wilbur’s birthday, the public got the gifts, as it was learned that the original $660,000 endowment had been increased to $1.6 million to keep the park in pristine condition.
“Wilbur Davis thanked the guests for their kind words and state parks employees and contractors for completing the cottage.
“‘This has been a wonderful birthday present,’ he said.
Betty and Wilbur Davis were back at the park within a few years to celebrate even more park improvements.
The Star of Aug. 19, 2009 reported on the more than $300,000 in improvements. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Sunset Pavilion, atop a hill where a breeze cooled the August heat.
In addition to the pavilion, those improvements and additions included a playground, public restrooms, park office, entrance road and a parking lot.
When not in Otsego County, Betty and Wilbur lived in the Bronx, and earlier in Brooklyn. Wilbur was a funeral director in that area for more than 40 years. Betty said she had many jobs through the years.
Wilbur said they bought the Westford property in the 1950s for $10 an acre, from Betty’s parents. They traveled from New York City to spend time in a house trailer on the property during summer and hunting season getaways. Even as late as 2009 they were spending time in one of the cabins in the park.
“Investments in the stock market resulted in their ability to make gifts of the park land and improvements, they said.
“‘We though this would be a good thing to do,’ Wilbur said.”
This weekend, powering up rural Delaware County in the early 1940s.
