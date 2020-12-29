Backtracking: In Our Times

With a new year arriving, students at Oneonta High School were about to see some changes in 1961. Many of them had to do with the crowding problem in the city schools at the time.
Also just before the end of the year, students experienced some classroom improvements.
Readers of The Oneonta Star on Dec. 1 found out, “Oneonta’s four top school officials recommended the construction of a cafeteria on Academy Street — a structure that would house four temporary classrooms — and forestall half-day sessions at Oneonta High School for at least one more year.”
“Their joint declaration was: ‘Temporary quarters, with costs both obvious and hidden, are not the answer to our problem. The only permanent solution is a new high school on a new location.’”
The solution, however, was still more than four years away, and the crowding wasn’t showing any signs of letting up soon. Oneonta Junior High students were already on a half-day schedule, and, “would stay on half-day sessions until the senior high could be used permanently by the JHS pupils.”
The school district had to deal with specifications set out by the state Education Department, or lose state aid. The district had been looking for alternative space in the city that could meet the specifications. Some of the proposed buildings included the old telephone building on Dietz Street, the abandoned East End School on Main Street, or rooms at the Lutheran Church and Salvation Army, then found on Grove Street, a short walk from the school. One other idea that was quickly turned down was to convert the wood and metal shops, a location between both schools, into a joint cafeteria.
“The solution,” The Star continued, “reached by the school officials was to construct a new cafeteria for an estimated $119,492. Even with the temporary partitions it would only forestall half-day sessions for a year, the report stated.”
As it turned out the construction wouldn’t be an extra burden to taxpayers, as funds had been made available in June of 1959 when voters approved a bond issue calling for additions and renovations of the Academy Street schools and Center Street School. Oneonta was one of very few schools across the region without some type of cafeteria. Students at both schools either ate in their classrooms, hallway corridors, stairways or outside.
Work soon began as Richfield Springs-based architect Myron Jordan met with the city school board to discuss construction plans. The plan was to keep this new structure a cafeteria for the junior high students once the high school moved to a new location.
While the cafeteria was several months away from completion, other aforementioned “renovations” came to reality at the high school, as reported in The Star of Dec. 7, 1960.
“Eleven weeks of makeshift operations ended last week when Joseph Ramp moved his students into Oneonta High School’s newly completed chemistry room.
“The 100 OHS students taking Mr. Ramp’s chemistry courses since September have been meeting in improvised classrooms. More important, the students have been without a laboratory in which to conduct experiments since the opening of school.
“The lack of laboratory facilities handicapped the chemistry teacher in presenting his program of instruction, but he feels the new set-up was well worth waiting for.
“The new chemistry room is lined with storage cabinets and lab tables on three sides. Three rows of seats fill the center of the room. These are occupied by students during class instruction.
“‘We have more room and better equipment with facilities to accommodate as many as 32 pupils doing lab experiments at the same time,’ Mr. Ramp said.
Physics students also got a better place to learn, as The Star reported on Dec. 27 how Mr. Peter Engel’s 75 students had been housed in six different classrooms while waiting for the new physics room to be completed.
“They had no suitable place in which to conduct experiments. The students weren’t able to see for themselves how the laws of physics operated. Instead the teacher had to rely solely in explanation to prove those scientific laws.
“How does the new set-up rate? ‘Fine,’ the physics teacher answered.”
This weekend, the local new year begins in 1921.
